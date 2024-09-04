Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (9/4/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Tennessee Aug. 29-31 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
TENNESSEE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State is Baylor followed by the Germantown then Oakland and Houston.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 2 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Baylor (2-0)
The Red Raiders have impressed over the course of the first two week of action, cruising past Gray Collegiate Academy (South Florida) last week. This Friday, Baylor has Coconut Creek of Florida.
2. Germantown (2-0)
Off to a 2-0 start, the Red Devils have arguably their toughest test when they face No. 4 Houston this upcoming Friday night. Arguably the game of the week in Tennessee.
3. Oakland (2-0)
The Patriots feature one of the state's most potent rushing attacks around. Craig Tutt has accounted for 291 yards of 709 the team has rushed for this season.
4. Houston (2-0)
Marcelles Davis has been one of the state's best tailbacks through the first couple of weeks. Davis looks to build on his 261 yards when they face No. 2 Germantown on Friday.
5. McCallie (1-1)
After opening the season with a 41-3 drubbing of Chattanooga Christian, the Blue Tornado fell 27-23 to Gadsden County at home. McCallie will look to bounce back against Oak Ridge.
6. Maryville (2-0)
The Red Rebels have out-scored their first two opponents by a combined total of 82-0 (Knoxville Central, Oak Ridge).
7. Ravenwood (2-0)
Taking a look at the Raptors' schedule, there's a feasible chance the team could be undefeated heading into Oct. 25th's contest against Oakland.
8. Christ Presbyterian Academy (2-0)
Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has the team humming on offense, throwing for 414 yards and two touchdowns.
9. Bartlett (1-0)
Geron Johnson proved in Wee 1 he's going to be a handle for any opposing defense, as he rushed for over 330 yards and scored five touchdowns.
10. Page (2-0)
The Patriots' defense has been one of the top units in the state, shutting both Giles County and Independence out in back to back weeks.
11. Lipscomb Academy (0-2)
We're finding difficult to completely knock the Mustangs out of the Top 10 because of the two losses they have. Falling to a very good The First Academy out of Florida and Thompson of Alabama is not something many teams in the state would've avoided.
12. Alcoa (1-1)
Alcoa has a bye week before they face off against No. 15 Greeneville. The Tornadoes notched win No. 1 when they beat Bearden 24-22.
13. Ensworth (2-0)
Tigers' offense is looking like they're in mid-season form as the unit is averaging 38 points per game.
14. West (1-1)
Rebels bounced back from a season-opening loss to Bearden by upending Clinton, 37-3.
15. Greeneville (2-0)
The Greene Devils have been dominant through the first two weeks, out-scoring opponents 89-7 (Tennessee, Dobyns-Bennett).
16. Brentwood Academy (1-1)
Opening season loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy was followed up by a 16-6 victory over Brentwood.
17. Knoxville Catholic (2-0)
Quarterback Mack Bartholomew has looked good through two games, throwing for 506 yards and five touchdowns. Next up is Winter Haven from Florida.
18. Bearden (1-1)
Starting the season off with a thrilling 3-24 triple overtime win over West was followed up by a 24-22 loss to Alcoa
19. Collierville (2-0)
Dragons' quarterback Grant Troutman has helped lead the team off t a hot start, completng 25-of-42 passes for 345 yards and three scores. Collierville is coming off a 12-10 win over Beech.
20. Franklin Road Academy (2-0)
The Panthers face a test in Week 3 when they take on The Webb School, who are also undefeated.
21. Cleveland (2-0)
After a couple wins that have been by an average of 20 points. Now the Blue Raiders gear up to face an undefeated Walker Valley club.
22. Sevier County (2-0)
Having good quarterback play has help set Sevier County apart from other teams as they begin in the Top 25. Sophomore Cooper Newman has thrown for 473 yards, five touchdowns through the first two weeks.
23. Riverdale (2-0)
We can't but look at the Week 4 matchup against Germantown. The Warriors can make a huge leap if they could pull off a win a couple weeks from now.
24. Upperman (2-0)
The Bees have stung their fist couple opponets via strong offensive efforts, led by signal caller Bronzdon Chaffin, who has thrown for 282 yards, five touchdowns. Also has rushed for 184 yards and two scores.
25. Southwind (2-0)
Jaguars' quarterback Kelvin Perkins has looked solid through two games, completing 23-of-42 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for three more.
