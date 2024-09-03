Vote: Tennessee Football Player of the Week (9/3/2024)
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 2 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from August 29-31, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last wee's winner: Mack Bartholomew, Knoxville Catholic
The Fighting Irish made quick work of Lakeside Christian Academy 50-13 last week behind the right arm of Bartholomew. The 6-foot-2 sophomore signal caller completed 13-of-16 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kelvin Perkins, Southwind
The Southwind quarterback led the way in a 35-28 win over Horn Lake, totaling 291 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Caleb Oates, Giles County
Oates had a strong performance despite coming in a 17-14 loss to Hardin County. The running back rushed for 154 yards on 23 touches and scored two touchdowns.
James Pierre, The Webb School
The junior running back was superb in the team’s 56-42 win over Columbia Academy, rushing for 208 yards on 29 carries and scored touchdowns.
Brandon Easterly, Whitwell
Easterly was pinpoint in the Tigers’ 48-0 win over Greenback, completing 7-of-10 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
Cooper Mansell, Northpoint Christian
Mansell was relied upon to carry the load in a 20-0 win over Magnolia Heights, rushing for 185 yards on 19 touches and scored two touchdowns.
Tripp Pinion, White County
The senior running back didn’t need many carries to make a lot of noise in the team’s 41-0 win over Warren County. Pinion carried the ball five times for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
Bronzdon Chaffin, Upperman
Chaffin, a dual-threat quarterback, was unstoppable in Upperman’s 41-14 victory over Lebanon. The signal caller accounted for 330 total yards and five touchdowns.
Kason Young, East Robertson
Another dual-threat that had himself a strong week was Young in a 50-12 win over Houston County, totaling 264 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Johnny Cabaleiro, Rossview
The senior defensive back was a ball hawk in the Hawks’ 31-0 win over Logan County, intercepting two passes.
Kade Atkinson, South Haven Christian
The sophomore signal caller did most of his damage on the ground in the Patriots’ 62-42 win over TN Tigers. Atkinson accounted for 204 yards and five touchdowns, four coming on the ground.
