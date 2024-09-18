Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (9/17/2024)
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kaleb Johnson, Knoxville Catholic
Johnson was terrorizing the Winter Haven (Florida) backfield in a 34-14 win, racking up 14 tackles, four going for a loss and three sacks.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jayden Milton, West Carroll
Arguably the top performance of last week came from Milton. The running back carried the ball 20 times for 406 yards and scored five touchdownsin a 50-43 win over Perry County.
David Baker, Cosby
The sophomore running back had himself a day in Cosby's 60-6 win over Unaka, rushing for 146 yards on just six touches and scoring two touchdowns.
Brett Dobbs, Lincoln County
The senior quarterback rushed for 225 yards on 13 attempts, scoring two touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over Spring Hill. Also threw for 39 yards and a score.
Kole Phillips, Rossview
Phillips only needed six carries to churn out 136 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-6 victory over Northwest last week.
Camarion Miller, Haywood
In Haywood's 52-15 victory over Fayette Ware last week, Miller went bonkers on the ground. The senior running back rushed for 164 yards on 11 touches and scored four touchdowns.
Jaden Stoll, Summertown
Stoll accounted for 144 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns in Summertown's 39-27 victory over Loretto last week.
Isaiah Mcgill, Hunters Lane
In a losing effort to Hendersonville, Mcgill carried the rock 29 times for 228 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-28 loss.
Brody Sparks, Carter
The sophomore gunslinger was dealing in Carter's 52-20 win over South-Doyle. Sparks completed 24-of-36 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports