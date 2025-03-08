#1 Dallas-Kimball Flexes their Speed and Strength Capturing the Texas High School Basketball State Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Speed and size kills. The Dallas-Kimball Knights put on a display of 32 minutes of size and speed to outlast the Houston-Washington Eagles in the TX-4A, Division II state championship, 71-48.
This championship matchup promises to be a thrilling contest between two highly skilled teams. Kimball's experience and pursuit of another state title contrast with Washington's inspired journey, driven by a strong sense of purpose and unity.
Kimball is aiming for its eighth state title in program history, with their most recent championship win in 2023 and are led by Jaylen Dean-Vines, who is committed to Vanderbilt University.
The Knights have had a dominant season, earning their top ranking and advancing to the state finals with a decisive 74-56 victory over Lubbock Estacado in the semifinals.
Senior Washington guard Robert Jones delivered a standout performance in their semifinal run , scoring 32 points to leading the way offensively.
The Eagles have dedicated their season to former head coach Vincent Grayson, who was arrested in October. The team has maintained the coaching styles he established, with the new coaching staff focusing on keeping the team motivated and united
The game can be seen on NFHSNetwork.com with tip-off at 7 p.m. Friday night.
#1 Dallas Kimball v. #6 Booker T Washington: Top-10 UIL TX-4A State Championship live recap:
FINAL SCORE: Kimball holds the Eagles to just 10 fourth quarter points pulling away to a 71-48 drudging
4Q: 5:15: Kimball: 64-38
Marri Wickware is flexing his strength and size on both ends - Leads with a game-high 19 poiuts.
The Knights are starting to feel it. They have now on a 21-2 run into the fourth quarter. Eagle timeout,
4Q: 8:00: Kimball: 52-36
Jaylin Hancock for Kimball knocks down the long range three pointer as the Knights closed the third on a 9-0 run. Eagles had the deficit down to 7, but the Knights responded and now lead by 16 headed into the fourth.
Jaylen Dean-Vines gets the second chance put back at the rim. Wickwire with a nice post move to extend the lead.
Lance Carr gets the slam at the rim to slow down the Eagle run. (45-36, 3Q, 1:28)
Kimball turnover. Samuel Johnson throws long outlet pass to Robert Jones for the layup. (43-36)
Samuel Johnson gets the friendly roll as the Eagles get within 9. (43-34, 2:56)
3Q: 3:30: Kimball: 43-32 The Eagles are not going away as they continue to plug to the Kimball lead. Robert Jones nails a transition three.
3Q: 6:11: Kimball: 41-27
Washington come out with a purpose in the third. Cutting into their halftime deficit.
THIRD PERIOD
HALFTIME: Kimball leads 39-23.
With a nice baseline cut, Wickwire found Lance Carr for the emphatic baseline dunk to close the first half out in fashion.
Kimball has opened up a 15 point lead over Houston-Washington.
2Q: 3:03: Kimball: 33-20
Kimball is pulling away with their size, speed in this one. Their pressure defense has forced 15 first half Eagle turnovers.
2Q: 6:55: Kimball: 24-19
Kimball starts the second quarter on a 4-0 as Marri Wickware pick pockets the Washington player to end in a flush at the rim.
2Q: 8:00: Kimball: 20-19
End of 1: Kimball leads 20-19
Rylan Austin converts the three point play the old fashioned way to give Kimball the lead back.
Hassan Thomas gives the Eagles the lead 19-17 nearing the end of the 1st.
1Q: 1:45: Kimball: 16-15
Jaylen Dean Vines picks second foul in the first.
Washington still fighting strong and gets a three point play by Hassan Thomas.
A long two point bucket for Kimball and Lance Carr and then after and Eagle TO , Raphael Smith gets the post bucket.
Kimball is bringing all the excitement to start with 3 emphatic dunks and two three pointers.
1Q: 3:45: Tie Game: 12-12
Kimball right back at you with a three ball and then a break away dunk. Kimball leads 10-9
On a transtion, Washington's Jalen Webb knocks down three ball.
Back and forth we go through the first two minutes. 6-5 Washington
FIRST PERIOD
Kimball Starters: Kayden Gray, Jaylen Dean-Vines,
Washington Starters: Jalen Webb, Robert Jones, Kylan Hooks, Samuel Johnson, Kadyn Barnes