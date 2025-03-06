High School

State Championship Predictions ; Twelve State Champions will be Crowned this Week in the Alamodome

It is championship week for Texas high school boy's basketball - Take a look at our High School Sports on SI's staff predictions for each state championship game

Ryan Childers

Senior Kayden 'Bugg' Edwards looks to make a move against the Allen Eagles on Tuesday night in the Texas high school boy's basketball state semifinal. Duncanville defeated Allen 77-74 to advance to the Alamodome in the state championship. | Cody Thorn
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - High school March Madness in Texas high school boy's basketball comes to an end on Saturday night in the historic Alamodome.

If the state championship matchups are anything like Tuesday night's state semifinal games - there will be a lot of fireworks and upsets in San Antonio this week.

With the new format in the UIL Texas boy's basketball playoffs, there will be two winners in each classification from TX-1A to TX-6A. State championships will tip-off starting Thursday March 6 at 11 a.m.

Kicking off championship weekend on Thursday, the Jayton Jaybirds will be looking for their second straight state title in TX-1A-II along with the Lipan Indians seeking back-to-back titles in TX-2A-II.

Below High School Sports on SI's sports writers, Cody Thorn, Levi Payton, and Ryan Childers predicted each state championship winner this weekend in San Antonio. How do you fare with the experts? Let us know at butler@scorebooklive.com.

Last week, in our Texas high school girl's state championship pick 'em, Ryan finished in first place with an 8-4 record and both Cody and Levi were 7-5 in the 12 games. Who will take home the crown this weekend?

Texas High School Boy's Basketball Finals Predictions

Class 1A Division II

#1 Jayton (27-2) v Bryson (29-4), Thursday, 11 a.m., Alamodome

Predictions: Ryan: Jayton ; Cody: Jayton ; Levi: Jayton

Class 1A Division I

#2 Perrin-Whitt (33-5) v #20 Valley (34-3)

Predictions: Ryan: Valley ; Cody: Perrin-Whitt; Levi: Perrin-Whitt

Class 2A Division II

#1 Martin's Mill (35-1) v #2 Lipan (34-4), Thursday, 5 p.m.

Predictions: Ryan: Lipan ; Cody: Martin's Mill ; Levi: Martin's Mill

Class 2A Division I

#15 Hearne (29-5) v Meyer (36-3), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Predictions: Ryan: Hearne ; Cody: Meyer; Levi: Meyer

Class 3A Division II

#1 Kountze (37-2) v #13 Paradise (30-6)

Predictions: Ryan: Kountze; Cody: Kountze ; Levi: Kountze

Class 3A Division I

#2 Tatum (31-2) v Columbus (17-2), Friday, 1 p.m.

Predictions: Ryan: Columbus ; Cody: Columbus ; Levi: Tatum

Class 4A Division II

#8 Wheatley (28-7) v #12 Kennedale (32-7), Friday, 5 p.m.

Predictions: Ryan: Kennedale; Cody: Wheatley; Levi: Wheatley

Class 4A Division 1

#1 Kimball (27-5) v #6 Washington (29-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

Predictions: Ryan: Kimball ; Cody: Kimball ; Levi: Washington

Class 5A Division II

#2 FB Marshall (37-2) v #6 Summit (32-7), Saturday, 11 a.m.

Predictions: Ryan: FB Marshall ; Cody: FB Marshall ; Levi: FB Marshall

Class 5A Division I

#4 West Brook (37-2) v #25 Birdville (35-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Predictions: Ryan: West Brook ; Cody: West Brook ; Levi: Birdville

Class 6A Division II

#10 Jordan (35-3) v #11 Guyer (33-7), Saturday, 5 p.m.

Predictions: Ryan: Jordan ; Cody: Guyer ; Levi: Jordan

Class 6A Division I

#6 Duncanville (26-7) v Bellaire (27-10), Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m.

Henderson and His team prepare for semi finals game
Shelton Henderson gears up for game against number 1 Brenna High School / Next Eyes Media

Predictions: Ryan: Bellaire ; Cody: Duncanville ; Levi: Duncanville

