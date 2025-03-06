State Championship Predictions ; Twelve State Champions will be Crowned this Week in the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - High school March Madness in Texas high school boy's basketball comes to an end on Saturday night in the historic Alamodome.
If the state championship matchups are anything like Tuesday night's state semifinal games - there will be a lot of fireworks and upsets in San Antonio this week.
With the new format in the UIL Texas boy's basketball playoffs, there will be two winners in each classification from TX-1A to TX-6A. State championships will tip-off starting Thursday March 6 at 11 a.m.
Kicking off championship weekend on Thursday, the Jayton Jaybirds will be looking for their second straight state title in TX-1A-II along with the Lipan Indians seeking back-to-back titles in TX-2A-II.
Below High School Sports on SI's sports writers, Cody Thorn, Levi Payton, and Ryan Childers predicted each state championship winner this weekend in San Antonio. How do you fare with the experts? Let us know at butler@scorebooklive.com.
Last week, in our Texas high school girl's state championship pick 'em, Ryan finished in first place with an 8-4 record and both Cody and Levi were 7-5 in the 12 games. Who will take home the crown this weekend?
Texas High School Boy's Basketball Finals Predictions
Class 1A Division II
#1 Jayton (27-2) v Bryson (29-4), Thursday, 11 a.m., Alamodome
Predictions: Ryan: Jayton ; Cody: Jayton ; Levi: Jayton
Class 1A Division I
#2 Perrin-Whitt (33-5) v #20 Valley (34-3)
Predictions: Ryan: Valley ; Cody: Perrin-Whitt; Levi: Perrin-Whitt
Class 2A Division II
#1 Martin's Mill (35-1) v #2 Lipan (34-4), Thursday, 5 p.m.
Predictions: Ryan: Lipan ; Cody: Martin's Mill ; Levi: Martin's Mill
Class 2A Division I
#15 Hearne (29-5) v Meyer (36-3), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Predictions: Ryan: Hearne ; Cody: Meyer; Levi: Meyer
Class 3A Division II
#1 Kountze (37-2) v #13 Paradise (30-6)
Predictions: Ryan: Kountze; Cody: Kountze ; Levi: Kountze
Class 3A Division I
#2 Tatum (31-2) v Columbus (17-2), Friday, 1 p.m.
Predictions: Ryan: Columbus ; Cody: Columbus ; Levi: Tatum
Class 4A Division II
#8 Wheatley (28-7) v #12 Kennedale (32-7), Friday, 5 p.m.
Predictions: Ryan: Kennedale; Cody: Wheatley; Levi: Wheatley
Class 4A Division 1
#1 Kimball (27-5) v #6 Washington (29-4), Friday, 7 p.m.
Predictions: Ryan: Kimball ; Cody: Kimball ; Levi: Washington
Class 5A Division II
#2 FB Marshall (37-2) v #6 Summit (32-7), Saturday, 11 a.m.
Predictions: Ryan: FB Marshall ; Cody: FB Marshall ; Levi: FB Marshall
Class 5A Division I
#4 West Brook (37-2) v #25 Birdville (35-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Predictions: Ryan: West Brook ; Cody: West Brook ; Levi: Birdville
Class 6A Division II
#10 Jordan (35-3) v #11 Guyer (33-7), Saturday, 5 p.m.
Predictions: Ryan: Jordan ; Cody: Guyer ; Levi: Jordan
Class 6A Division I
#6 Duncanville (26-7) v Bellaire (27-10), Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m.
Predictions: Ryan: Bellaire ; Cody: Duncanville ; Levi: Duncanville