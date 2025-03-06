(1) Martin’s Mill vs. (2) Lipan: Texas UIL boys 2A Division II state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
Something rare will happen when No. 1 Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill takes on No. 2 Lipan in the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 2A Division II state championship on Thursday, March 6.
Someone will lose. That doesn't happen much for either of these teams.
In a true battle of 1 vs. 2, the Mustangs roll into Thursday’s 5 p.m. game inside The Alamodome in San Antonio sporting a 35-1 mark. The Indians are 34-4.
The last time Lipan, the reigning 2A state champions in the final year before the UIL split each class into divisions, and Martin’s Mill met up, it was Dec. 28 of this season. That clash had the ingredients of a state championship game.
When they meet again Thursday, it’ll be time to cook.
In that game, a fierce defensive battle, Lipan held a 20-13 lead at the half, but the Mustangs went on a 15-4 run in the third quarter before the teams traded blows down the stretch. In the end, Martin’s Mill held on to preserve the comeback 39-36.
Junior 6-foot-2 forward Cooper Wright led the Mustangs with 10 points in that game, while 6-foot senior guard Jak Kinder added nine points and 5-11 guard Travis Baber added eight.
Lipan has won 18 straight since that night. Fittingly enough, the Mustangs have won 17 straight. Their only loss was a 61-59 decision to 3A Division I state finalist Tatum (31-2) on Dec. 27 – one game before besting Lipan. Tatum opened that game on an 18-8 run and held on despite the Mustangs outscoring them in each of the final three quarters.
Class 2A Division II bracket:
