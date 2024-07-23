2024 Texas high school football schedules released: DeSoto hosts Duncanville in October
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Texas high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming UIL season.
The season officially gets underway with the first contests being played on Thursday, August 29, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 UIL state championships taking place on December 18-21.
2024 Texas high school football schedules for all teams in every UIL classification are available on SBLive Texas, where you can also find live Texas high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Texas UIL high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 UIL high school football season schedule:
- August 5: First day of conditioning (no contact)
- August 10: First full day of contact
- August 15: First scrimmages
- August 22: Second scrimmages
- August 29: First contests/third scrimmages (teams not playing Week 1
- August 30: First Friday Night
- November 14-16: Playoffs Week 1
- November 21-23: Playoffs Week 2
- November 28-30: Playoffs Week 3
- December 5-7: Playoffs Week 4
- December 11-14: Playoffs Week 5
- December 18-21: 2024 UIL State Championships*
ALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
*All 12 of the 2024 UIL state championships games will be played in Arlington at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those who finished at the top of the list in SBLive Texas's final 2023 rankings.
Here were the top 5 teams in Texas from last year's final rankings to get you rolling:
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports