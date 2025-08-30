5 Key Takeaways: Aledo Outlasts Denton Guyer in Heavyweight Texas Showdown
No. 13 Aledo looked every bit like a contender in its season opener Friday night, overpowering No. 22 Denton Guyer at the line of scrimmage and riding a breakout performance from senior running back Kaden Winkfield to a 21–14 win.
The Bearcats came out swinging, establishing control early with a methodical first-quarter drive capped by fullback Brady Powell’s 2-yard plunge. Moments later, Winkfield ripped off a 23-yard touchdown run, giving Aledo a 14–0 cushion that set the tone for a physical night of football.
Guyer showed some life after halftime when Kaedyn Cobbs powered into the end zone from short range, trimming the deficit to 14–7. But Winkfield answered right back. The senior, who spent last season as the No. 2 option in the backfield, barreled through the line and scored from a yard out to restore Aledo’s two-score lead.
The Wildcats refused to fold. In the third quarter, Florida commit Carter Morgan turned a short reception into a dazzling 49-yard sprint, pulling Guyer within 21–14 and igniting the visiting sideline. But every time Guyer threatened, Aledo’s defense rose to the moment. The Bearcats harassed quarterback Zephyr Kreye with relentless pressure, bottled up Guyer’s rushing attack, and forced a turnover on downs in the final minutes to secure the win.
While Winkfield finished as the statistical star - 90 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries - the victory was as much about Aledo’s balance and physicality. The offensive line opened running lanes, the defense dictated tempo, and the Bearcats proved they can win without relying on the explosive playmaking of four-star Notre Dame commit Kaydon Finley, who was blanketed in double coverage all night.
For Guyer, the loss underscored how much work remains on offense. Kreye never found his rhythm, finishing with limited yardage through the air as timing issues with his receivers stalled multiple drives. The Wildcats flashed their talent in spurts but couldn’t find enough consistency to overcome Aledo’s edge in the trenches.
Five Keys from the Game
1. Aledo's line play set the tone
The Bearcats’ big men controlled the trenches. Their blocking paved the way for Winkfield’s production, while the defensive front pressured Guyer quarterback Zephyr Kreye into rushed throws and disrupted drives.
2. Winkfield took charge
Last year’s No. 2 back showed he’s ready for the spotlight. Winkfield averaged 6.9 yards per carry and scored twice - including a 23-yard burst in the first half and a 1-yard plunge in the third that restored Aledo’s cushion.
3. Guyer's timing never clicked
The Wildcats struggled to sync up offensively. Kreye, a four-star junior, had little time to settle in the pocket and missed on several key throws. Between Aledo’s pressure and shaky receiver timing, Guyer never found rhythm until late.
4. Defenses had their moments
Save for a couple of drives, Aledo’s defense made moving the ball a grind. On the other side, Guyer’s defense - led by four-star EDGE Zane Rowe and three-star DL Khyren Haywood - kept the Wildcats in the game with key stops, especially against Aledo’s passing attack.
5. Aledo proved it can win without Finley exploding
Finley drew bracket coverage all night. Even while hobbled briefly after a 2-yard catch in the first quarter, he returned and demanded constant attention from Guyer’s secondary. Aledo found ways to win without leaning on its biggest playmaker - a promising sign moving forward.