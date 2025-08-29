Live Updates: No. 13 Aledo vs. No. 22 Denton Guyer; Texas High School Football Season Opener - Preview, Scoring
Why wait for a playoff atmosphere when you can just have it on opening night?
That will be the case tonight when No. 13 Aledo takes on No. 22 Denton Guyer tonight in Aledo at 7:30 p.m.
The season opener between Aledo and Denton Guyer promises another Texas high school football thriller. Last year’s matchup between the two ended in a 35-30 victory for Guyer, with a field goal and safety in the fourth quarter breaking a 30-30 tie.
Aledo comes off a 12-2 campaign in 2024, finishing 8-0 in district play and reaching the quarterfinals of the 5A Division I playoffs before falling 31-21 to Denton Ryan. The Bearcats outscored opponents 741-214.
The offseason brought significant roster changes for Aledo. Quarterback Gavin Beard, who completed 17 of 30 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in last year’s opener against Guyer, transferred to Fort Worth All Saints. Running back Raycine Guillory Jr., who carried the ball 19 times for 68 yards and a touchdown, reclassified to 2025 and is now at Utah.
Despite the turnover, Aledo returns four-star senior receiver Kaydon Finley, son of former NFL tight end Jermichael Finley and a Notre Dame commit. Finley had eight receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns against Guyer last year, including a 72-yard score.
Other key returning players for Aledo include three-star junior Alex Patton (CB), three-star senior Payton Williams (IOL), three-star senior Carson Dempsey (EDGE) and three-star sophomore Jordan Hall (CB).
Denton Guyer finished 10-4 last season, going 5-2 in district play and reaching the quarterfinals of the 6A Division II playoffs before a 56-45 loss to Southlake Carroll. The Wildcats outscored opponents 539-377.
Guyer returns several key players from last year’s opener against Aledo, including three-star senior Corbin Glasco, who ran three times for 79 yards and a touchdown and caught a 45-yard pass. Senior DJ Black rushed for 46 yards on eight carries. Junior Erick Reese led the team with 87 receiving yards on three catches.
On defense, junior Zane Rowe led Guyer with 13 tackles and three quarterback hurries, while senior Caleb Fowler had 12 stops. Junior Khyren Haywood recorded five sacks, 10 tackles and two quarterback hurries.
Other key returning players for Guyer include four-star junior quarterback Zephyr Kreye, senior linebacker Kaedyn Cobbs, and the star defensive juniors Haywood and Rowe.
Key Stars to Watch
For Aledo
Kaydon Finley, WR (Sr.) – 4-star | National 120 / Position 14 / State 17
Alex Patton, CB (Jr.) – 3-star | National 497 / Position 44 / State 61
Payton Williams, IOL (Sr.) – 3-star | National 1880 / Position 180 / State 250
Carson Dempsey, EDGE (Sr.) – 3-star | National 2403 / Position 190 / State 322
Jordan Hall, CB (Soph.) – 3-star | National 255 / Position 25 / State 24
For Denton Guyer
Zane Rowe, EDGE (Jr.) – 4-star | National 93 / Position 14 / State 15
Zephyr Kreye, QB (Jr.) – 4-star | National 568 / Position 48 / State 74
Khyren Haywood, DL (Jr.) – 3-star | National 289 / Position 30 / State 42
Corbin Glasco, WR (Sr.) – 3-star | National 1010 / Position 151 / State 144
Kaedyn Cobbs, LB (Sr.) – 3-star | National 1050 / Position 90 / State 151
With both teams featuring explosive playmakers and a history of close contests, tonight’s matchup is expected to be fast-paced and hard-hitting. Aledo will look to overcome a wave of transfers, while Guyer hopes to replicate last year’s late-game success.
Kickoff is scheduled for tonight, marking the official start of the Texas high school football season with one of the state’s most anticipated early-season games.
Follow along below and refresh this page often for live scoring, updates, highlights and big plays from tonight's game in the expandable space below once the game begins.
