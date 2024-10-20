5-star Ohio State football commit delivers dominant defensive showing
A 5-star Ohio State commit had a head-turning defensive performance in Texas high school football showdown on Friday night.
McKinney High School (Texas) linebacker Riley Pettijohn accrued 15 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a blocked field goal and punt return for touchdown in a 29-17 loss to Prosper.
It's been that kind of final high school season for Pettijohn, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound standout. Though he's even lined up at fullback, Pettijohn's wide-ranging presence leading the Lions' defensive unit has helped them stay in games. McKinney's offense was limited to six first downs to Prosper's 13.
His touchdown put McKinney up 14-9 with 8:42 left in the third quarter, though the Eagles outscored McKinney 20-3 to close the game.
McKinney (4-3) and 3-2 in a loaded UIL Class 6A District 6 and entered Friday's showdown with the top-ranked team in the district on a two-game win streak.
Rivals tabbed him as the nation's No. 1 linebacker prospect, the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 5 recruit in Texas in the class of 2025.
McKinney is back in action in Week 9 against Boyd at home on Friday at 7 p.m. (central time).
