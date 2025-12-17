Texas High School Football State Championship Schedule, Scores, Recaps - December 17, 2025
ARLINGTON, Texas - The 2025 Texas high school football state championships begin on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.
The first day features the 1A Six-Man Division 1, 1A Six-Man Division 2 and 2A Division 1 championships.
The 1A Six-Man Division 1 championship features the past two champions. Rankin is looking to repeat after winning last season, and Gordon won the 2023 title.
In 1A Six-Man Division 2, Jayton is looking to repeat as champion. Richland Springs last won a championship in 2019.
Class 2A Division 1 will have a new champion in either Hamilton and Joaquin. Hamilton won a championship as Richardson Hamilton Park in 1961. Joaquin has not won a state championship.
This page will be updates with live scores and final recaps throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.
1A Six-Man Division 1: Rankin (12-2) vs. Gordon (13-0)
1A Six-Man Division 2: Jayton (14-0)
vs. Richland Springs (12-1)
2A Division 1: Hamilton (13-2)
vs. Joaquin (11-4)
