Texas High School Football State Championship Schedule, Scores, Recaps - December 17, 2025

Follow the action from the first day of the 2025 UIL state championship games

Cody Thorn

Klondike’s Trenton Thixton unsuccessfully attempts to pull Jayton’s Lorenzo Vargas away from the goal line during the Class 1A Division II state semifinal six-man football game at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City Friday Dec. 5, 2025. Final score was 64-19, Jayton.
ARLINGTON, Texas - The 2025 Texas high school football state championships begin on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

The first day features the 1A Six-Man Division 1, 1A Six-Man Division 2 and 2A Division 1 championships.

The 1A Six-Man Division 1 championship features the past two champions. Rankin is looking to repeat after winning last season, and Gordon won the 2023 title.

In 1A Six-Man Division 2, Jayton is looking to repeat as champion. Richland Springs last won a championship in 2019.

Class 2A Division 1 will have a new champion in either Hamilton and Joaquin. Hamilton won a championship as Richardson Hamilton Park in 1961. Joaquin has not won a state championship.

This page will be updates with live scores and final recaps throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.

1A Six-Man Division 1: Rankin (12-2) vs. Gordon (13-0)

1A Six-Man Division 2: Jayton (14-0)
vs. Richland Springs (12-1)

2A Division 1: Hamilton (13-2)
vs. Joaquin (11-4)

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.