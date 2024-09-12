5-star Ohio State football commit delivers massive hit
A 5-star linebacker committed to Ohio State laid a thunderous hit in a Texas high school football game on Friday.
Riley Pettijohn, a star at McKinney High School knocked the helmet off of a Lakeview Centennial ball-carrier in McKinney's 41-24 win. Footage of the play can be seen here.
It's no wonder he's the No. 1 linebacker in the country according to Rivals and chose the Buckeyes in July over Texas, USC and Texas A&M.
As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder rushed for 125 tackles, eight for loss, three sacks, an interception and a blocked field goal while leading McKinney to the second round of the 6A Division II state playoffs.
He's one of three linebackers verbally committed to Ohio State's unanimously top-ranked 2025 recruiting class and the highest rated of the three alongside four-star Tarvos Alford of Vero Beach (Florida) and three-star Eli Lee of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio).
Pettijohn is back in action Friday when McKinney plays at Plano at 7 p.m. CT. The Lions (1-1) opened the season with a narrow loss to Frisco Emerson.
Pettijohn is the top-rated linebacker in Texas this fall — a state with a deep talent pool at the position. Take a closer look at some of the others among his company
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx