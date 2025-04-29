5-time Texas high school football state champion head coach steps down
According to a report by The Herald Democrat's Jason Della Rosa, one of Texas high school football's most decorated head coaches has decided to step away from the game.
Jake Fieszel has stepped down as Gunter's head football coach after 18 seasons at the helm of one of the Lone Star State's top small school programs. During Fieszel's near two decades of coaching up the Tigers, he compiled an overall record of 224-31 and won five Class 3A Division II state championships.
According to multiple outlets, Fieszel, who also is no longer the school's athletic director, cited personal reasons for his resignation from Gunter.
Down below is the bio for Fieszel on the Gunter's school website:
I was born in Dallas, TX in 1979 and have lived in Texas all my life. Graduated from Frisco High School in 1998 and attended the University of Texas where I graduated with a degree in Biology. I have been married to my beautiful wife Taylor for 10 years and together we have 3 children - Bear, Berkley and Colbie who all attend GES. 2022 will be my 16th year as head coach of the Tigers.
This past 2024 season, Fieszel led Gunter to a 14-2 record en route to defeating Woodville for the Class 3A, Division II crown, 28-0.
More From Texas High School On SI
Follow SBLive Texas throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx