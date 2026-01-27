A Heartbreaking Silence: Rising Soccer Star Dies in Weekend Tragedy
The Frisco community and the North Texas soccer world are grieving the loss of 16-year-old Elizabeth Angle, a sophomore at Wakeland High School and a gifted athlete, who died Sunday following a sledding accident.
Angle, a center back for both the Wakeland Lady Wolverines and her FC Dallas club team, was one of two teenagers injured when a sled they were riding on struck a curb and collided with a tree. A second 16-year-old girl remains on life support in critical condition.
Angle's mother, Megan Taylor Angle, shared a heartbreaking post about her death on Facebook.
Angle’s parents, Megan and Brian Angle, described their daughter as a "bright light" and a "brave soul," noting that she had only recently received her driver's license and was enjoying a snow day with friends. Additional counselors will be available at Wakeland High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, to assist students and staff in processing the tragedy.
"It is with deep despair and utter shock that Brian and I announce the passing of our beautiful 16 year old girl, Elizabeth Marie Angle," Megan Angle said in her post. "She was a bright light, a fun spirit, a brave soul. We loved her so much. She just got a car and a license and had her whole life ahead of her. It was all taken away so abruptly in a sledding accident yesterday. Life is fleeting and precious. I take comfort that she had people helping her til the end. We will never be the same and never forget how much love she brought to our family. Please lift her up in prayer."
A Leader on the Pitch and in the Community
At Wakeland High School, Angle was known as a dedicated student-athlete. Her impact was felt immediately on the soccer field, where she was recognized for her defensive prowess and leadership.
Luis Ramos, Angle’s coach for the FC Dallas 2009G club team, remembered her as a "calm voice" with a "steady step" who embodied the spirit of a true defender.
“God called her home not in defeat, but in victory. Still guarding. Still strong. Now standing watch from higher ground,” Ramos shared in a statement. “Elizabeth—our defender. Our teammate. Forever part of us.”
The Wakeland Girls Soccer team also issued a statement on social media, asking the community to support those closest to her.
“Please keep her parents, sisters, teammates and coaches from both school and club, friends, classmates, teachers, and community in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief,” the statement read.
Details of the tragic Sunday incident
According to the Frisco Police Department, officers and fire personnel responded to the area of Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court at approximately 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male was operating a Jeep Wrangler while pulling the two girls on a sled. Witnesses at the scene reported that the sled hit a curb before crashing into a tree. Both girls were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, where Angle later succumbed to her wounds.
Frisco PD confirmed the incident remains under active investigation, with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office set to determine if any criminal charges will be pursued.
Frisco schools react to "immeasurable" loss
The loss has sent shockwaves through the Wakeland High School campus. In a letter to parents, Principal Donna Edge described Angle as a "well-liked" student by both her peers and teachers.
“Our entire campus community is impacted by this tragedy,” Edge wrote. “During her time as a Wolverine, Elizabeth participated in soccer and was well-liked by peers and teachers.”
Health officials issue stern warnings after spike in injuries
The accident occurred amid a wave of sledding-related incidents across the region. Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth reported treating more than 35 children for sledding injuries over the same weekend, including bone fractures and internal organ trauma.
Medical experts emphasize that the icy conditions in Texas differ significantly from soft snow. "This is not snow that we have here in Texas; this is ice," said Dr. Taylor Louden, medical director of emergency services at Cook Children’s. "When kids hit their head on ice, it can cause catastrophic injuries."
Safety officials strongly advise against being pulled behind motorized vehicles and urge everyone to avoid sledding on public streets or near fixed objects.