A New Leader for Texas High School Football Team: Cale Melton Named 2nd Head Coach in Montgomery Lake Creek history

Montgomery ISD announced the hiring of Humble Kingwood coach Cale Melton as the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Lake Creek High School.

Melton has spent the past six years as the head coach of the Mustangs, winning 22 games over the final four seasons, including a 9-5 mark in 2024. That year, he guided Kingwood to its regional finals and was named the Region 5-6A Coach of the Year.

Congratulations to Kingwood High Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Cale Melton!

Texas High School Coaches Association: Region 5, 6-A Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/tMzs8ISkOq — Kingwood High School (@HumbleISD_KHS) January 29, 2025

This year, Kingwood was 5-5 but was in arguably one of the toughest districts in the state and the toughest in the Houston area.

That gauntlet of teams includes Class 6A Division 1 champion Galena Park North Shore and Class 6A Division 2 runner-up Houston C.E. King.

Also in the district are state powers Humble Summer Creek and Humble Atascocita. Kingwood lost to all four of those teams, as well as a La Porte team that was 9-2.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to join Lake Creek High School and Montgomery ISD,” Melton said. “This is a special community with a strong tradition of excellence. I look forward to building meaningful relationships with our student-athletes, coaches, and families, and continuing to build upon the success that is already here.”

It was the second big loss this offseason for Kingwood.

Senior-to-be linebacker Cade Haug announced he will transfer and play at Katy this fall. He’s a 3-star recruit and a Texas Longhorn pledge.

2nd coach

Lake Creek’s first football season was in 2018, and Pat Kennedy had been the coach from the beginning, compiling a 52-36 record.

After 31 years, he retired following this season. The Lions were 5-6 this season, but had winning seasons the three previous years - including a pair of 12-1 seasons in 2022 and 2023.

The 2023 season ended at the hands of eventual state champion Port Neches-Groves.

Kennedy spent 11 years at Montgomery ISD and 20 years at Conroe ISD, coaching at The Woodlands.

Look at the Lions

Melton goes from a 6A Division school to a Class 5A Division 2 program, which was assigned to District 9 — with Houston Spring Woods, Humble Kingwood Park, Huntsville, Montgomery, New Caney Porter, New Caney West Fork and Splendora.

The Lions return both the offensive newcomer of the year and defensive newcomer of the year in Cannon Davis and Nico Kansala, respectively.

Davis, a freshman, ran for 222 yards and 4 touchdowns in a game against Houston Strake Jesuit last year.

The Lions lost their starting quarterback and two of the top three running backs.

The receiving corps is slated to return seniors Juan Gonzalez (31 catches, 600 yards, 11 TDs), Chance Miller (30/347/1) and Dakota Clark (31/287/3).

Gonzalez was an all-district pick at wide receiver and Clark at tight end/fullback.

Six all-district players graduated from Lake Creek.

Melton’s background

Melton has been coaching for 22 years and prior to being in the Houston area, he was coaching at Dallas Highland Park.

From 2014 to 2019, he was the Scots' defensive coordinator and was part of the team winning three state championships.

He left there to become Kingwood’s 6th-ever coach, going 25-39.

Melton played football at Atlanta and his defensive coordinator then was his dad, Ronnie.

In the 2025 season, Ronnie Melton served as the Mustangs defensive coordinator, working with his son, while his grandson, Anson, was a backup linebacker.