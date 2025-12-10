Aledo Faces Frisco Lone Star In Massive Texas High School Football Semifinals Matchup
Aledo Bearcats (14-0) vs. Frisco Lone Star Rangers (14-0)
5A DI Semifinals.
Fri. Dec 12 2025, Vernon Newsom Stadium. Mansfield, Texas
What To Know
Perennial powerhouse Aledo remains the bully on the block in 5A DI, bulldozing its way to a 13th regional semifinal in 14 years. The Bearcats average margin of victory this season is a staggering 44.6 points per game, outscoring the opposition 723-95.
Frisco Lone Star returns to the semifinal stage for the first time since 2019, carrying a 1-1 all time record in this round. The Rangers arrive locked and loaded a week after taking down five-time state champ Highland Park in the quarterfinals.
Aledo cruised to a 43-17 win over Denton Ryan while Lone Star dispatched Highland Park 58-38. Both teams arrive undefeated, riding a wave of offensive momentum after big wins last week. Will Aledo’s death grip on 5A DI hold for another week ? Or will Frisco Lone Star and its high-flying offense take the Bearcats down?
Who To Know
Aledo Bearcats
Kaydon Finley, Sr. WR
Recently signed with Notre Dame. Leads all Bearcat receivers with 66 catches for 1,234 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Kaden Winklefield, Sr. RB
The Sam Houston State signee leads a potent ground game that averages 280 rushing yards per game. Winklield has rushed for 1,000 + yards and 24 touchdowns this season. His presence gives this offense real balance preventing defenses from loading up to stop the pass.
Lincoln Tubbs, Sr. QB/ATH
In his first year as a starter, Tubbs has proved an able replacement following the transfer of Gavin Beard in the offseason. In last week's win over Denton-Ryan, Tubbs rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns while passing for 152 yards and one touchdown.
Frisco Lone Star
Trey Wright. So. QB
A star in the making. In his first season as a starter, the sophomore has been spectacular, accounting for nearly 5000 yards of total offense and 50 touchdowns.
Davon Groce, Sr. WR
A recent Florida signee, Groce is one of the nation's top wide receivers. Groce is the Rangers' leading receiver, hauling in 48 catches for 1161 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading all receivers with 48 catches
Karece “Rece” Hoyt, Jr. ATH
A versatile athlete who can play both ways, Hoyt has contributed significantly on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he’s piled up more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns. Defensively, he’s a ball-hawk, recording five interceptions this season.
Pick 'Em Challenge
Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em Challenge
Where To Watch
This game will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.