All-North Texas high school football 2024 teams, awards
The 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books, and after a fall filled with breakout performances and historic runs, High School on SI is taking a look at the best of the best out of North Texas.
We're going region-by-region to honor the most impactful players in one of the nation's top high school football regions with our individual postseason awards, then first team, season team and honorable mention.
Who made the cut in North Texas? Dive into the top individual performers across the region this fall.
ALL-NORTH TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL AWARDS
MVP
Keelon Russell, Duncanville, quarterback, sr.
The Alabama signee threw for 4,173 yards and 54 touchdowns, completing 68.9% of his passes for the Panthers. The 5-star recruit had seven games with more than 300 yards passing and seven games of five touchdowns or more. His 6-TD, 427-yard passing attack against DeSoto on Oct. 11 was a maestro performance.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Quentin Gibson, North Crowley, wide receiver, sr.
A relative unknown before the 2024 season started, the Colorado signee became one of the top players in the state and provided highlight reel-catches all season. The District 3-6A MVP had 93 catches for 2,009 with 36 TDs — the most ever by a Dallas-area wide receiver. He had three touchdowns on seven catches to help the Panthers win the Class 6A Division I title game.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Riley Pettijohn, linebacker, McKinney, sr.
The District 6-6A defensive MVP put up solid numbers across the board for the Lions this past season. He put career-best in most numbers with 136 tackles, 13 1/2 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. Ohio State signee, who had 33 offers according to 247Sports, also had a fumble recovery for a score. On offense, he scored four touchdowns rushing the ball.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Hayes Hackney, quarterback, Prosper Walnut Grove
Playing one of the toughest positions, regardless of grade, the ninth graders excelled for the Wildcats. He completed 222 of 332 passes — 66.9% — while throwing for 3,671 yards. Hackney had six games of throwing for 300 yards or more, including a season-high 389 yards against Frisco Memorial. He also threw 40 touchdowns compared to only five interceptions.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Bowe Bentley, quarterback, Celina, jr.
He guided the Bobcats to a Class 4A Division I state title this year in his debut starting. He threw for 3,330 yards and 47 touchdowns while running for 16 TDs and adding 933 yards on the ground. He was named the offensive MVP of the state title game against Kilgore when he threw for five touchdowns on nine completions.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ray Gates, North Crowley
North Crowley shocked the state and perhaps even the nation with an early-season win against DeSoto. An upset of defending Class 6A Division I champion Duncanville in the semifinals set the stage for a 50-21 win against Austin Westlake in the finals. Gates has guided the Panthers to 42-2 in three years at the helm.
ALL-NORTH TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Buck Randall, Dallas Highland Park, so.
A first-year starter, Randall guided the Scots to the Class 5A Division I finals thanks to passing for nearly 4,000 yards. He finished with 3,899 yards with 40 touchdowns. The District 7-5A offensive MVP also ran for 11 touchdowns for Highland Park.
RB — Cam Newton, Prosper Walnut Grove, jr.
In only the program’s second year, he helped team reach the third round of the playoffs. he ran for 2,013 yards — 7.7 yards per carry — while running for 31 touchdowns and added three more receiving.
RB — Deondrae “Tiger” Riden, DeSoto, sr.
The Texas A&M signee was healthy this year — unlike last year — and ran for 2,003 yards and 27 touchdowns. It marked the third year in a row with 1,000 yards or more in what is a deep DeSoto offense.
WR — Brock Boyd, Southlake Carroll, jr.
The TCU pledge hauled in 112 catches for 1,868 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Class 6A Division II runners-up. He led the DFW area in receptions and was named the District 4-6A offensive player of the year.
WR — Dakorien Moore, Duncanville, sr.
The All-American and Oregon signee hauled in 72 catches for 1,465 yards and scored 19 touchdowns the Panthers. His four-TD, 230-yard game against DeSoto in one of this best games this season.
WR — Harry Hassmann, Coppell, sr.
The Arizona State signee was a top target for Baylor-bound Edward Griffin. Hassman had 51 catches for 1,281 yards with 18 touchdowns. Hassmann had a season-high 216 against Lewisville.
TE — Garrett Hess, Muenster, jr.
The 6-foot-2 target was a steady threat for the Hornets this year. He had 53 catches for 1,140 yards and scored 10 times.
OL — Michael Fasusi, Lewisville, sr.
The Under Armour All-American was highly recruited and turned down late overtures to sign with Oklahoma. The Fighting Farmers scored 31.8. yards per game and rushers averaged 6.4 yards per carry.
OL — Pupungatoa Katoa, Euless Trinity, jr.
He’s a massive lineman that holds 23 offers. The District 4-6A offensive lineman of the year helped the Trojans rush for 322 yards per game and he also leads the team’s haka before and after games.
OL — Ty Haywood, Denton Billy Ryan, sr.
The five-star tackle is one of the top unsigned recruits in the country. He recently decommitted from Alabama. He didn’t allow a sack in 15 games this year for the Raiders.
OL — Henry Fenuku, North Crowley, sr.
The four-star recruit was in the Navy All-American Bowl. The Missouri recruit helped the Tigers win the Class 6A Division I title and score more than 50 points in 11 of 16 games.
OL — Lamont Rogers, Mesquite Horn, sr.
The Texas A&M signee is a 5-star recruit who was once headed to Missouri. He didn’t allow a sack this year.
ATH — Davian Groce, Friscon Lone Star, jr.
He was a jack-of-all trades for the Rangers with 687 yards rushing, 702 yards receiving and 12 total offensive touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and returned one punt for a score.
ATH — Angelo Renda, Southlake Carroll, jr.
The Pitt pledge was the District 4-6A MVP for the Dragons. The first-year starter threw for 3,899 yards and 40 touchdowns and added 667 yards and 14 TDs as well. Late the year his rushing was critical for a Carroll team battling injuries.
K — Cooper Ryan, Lucas Lovejoy, jr.
The Leopards kicker was nearly automatic all season. He made 17 of 19 field goals — 89% — with a long of 43 in a playoff loss against Argyle. He was a perfect 77-for-77 in PATs.
DEFENSE
DL— Khyren Haywood, Denton Guyer, so.
The sophomore was a first-team pick on the District 5-6A team. The 260-pounder had 67 tackles, 22 TFL, 5 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles and a safety.
DL — Jack Van Dorselaer, Southlake Carroll, sr.
Tennessee recruited him to catch passes, but this year he shifted to mainly a defensive role for the Class 6A Division II runners-up. He had 43 tackles, 9 TFL, 18 quarterback hurries and 8 sacks. He was the District 4-6A defensive lineman of the year.
DL — Uzziah Warmate, Denton Ryan, jr.
The District 3-5A Defensive Player of the Year had 90 tackles, 36 TFL, 23 quarterback hurries and 9 sacks for the Raiders, a Class 5A Division I semifinalist. He also had 3 touchdowns carrying the ball.
LB — Jamarion Phillips, Dallas South Oak Cliff, jr.
The Golden Bears had one of the best defense in the area with Phillips and Jayden Shelton. Phillips was the District 5-5AII Defensive MVP, recording 90 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks and he blocked five kicks.
LB —Ja’Brelle Asberry, North Crowley, sr.
While the North Crowley offense was good, so was the defense — giving up 21 or less in 10 games. The District 3-6A Defensive MVP recorded 118 tackles, 16 TFL and 6 sack.
LB — Jayden Shelton, Dallas South Oak Cliff, sr.
The Arkansas signee — who is already on campus — had 130 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks and 2 interceptions for the Bears. He had a pick-6 and had seven games of 10 tackles or more.
LB — Jonathan Cunningham, North Crowley, sr.
The Texas signee, who is already in Austin, helped the Panthers win the state title. A three-year starter, he had 112 tackles, 24 TFL and 8 sacks this fall.
DB — Leo Almanza, Trophy Club Byron Nelson, sr.
A three-star recruit for the Bobcats, he’s a Baylor now. He forced a pair of fumbles, recovered two and had 29 tackles this year. He also added 10 touchdowns on offense.
DB — Draden Fullbright, North Crowley, sr.
The transfer from Jessup, Ga., helped the Panthers win the Class 6A Division I. A District 3-6A pick, he had 46 tackles and have five interceptions. He signed with Oklahoma State.
DB — William Chen, Southlake Carroll, jr.
The hybrid linebacker/safety had 89 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 1/2 sacks, 2 interceptions and blocked a punt. He returned an interception against Haslet V.R. Eaton for a touchdown. He was the District 4-6A Defensive Player of the Year.
DB — Marcell Gipson Jr., Dallas South Oak Cliff, jr.
A two-year starter, Gipson had 46 tackles, 3 interceptions and broke up 26 passes. He holds 17 offers and likely to following in the footsteps of his dad, Marcell and uncle, Tashaun, who played the NFL.
P — Ethan Guillen, Waxahachie, jr.
Of all the punters with stats listed on MaxPreps in Texas, the junior was second in the state of Texas and led the DFW area with an average of 48.7 yards per punt. He put 11 of his 31 punts inside the 20.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Sawyer Anderson, Dallas Parish Episcopal, sr. (5,134 yards passing, 49 TD, 6 rushing TD)
QB — Chris Jimerson Jr., North Crowley, sr. (3,769 yards passing, 58 TD, 6 rushing TD)
RB — Cornelius Warren, North Crowley, sr. (1,607 yards rushing, 18 TDs)
RB — Ray Guillory, Aledo, sr. (1,323 yards rushing, 25 TDs)
RB — Javian Osborne, Forney, jr. (1,085 yards, 21 TDs)
RB — Darrion Bowers, Arlington James Bowie, sr. (2,100 yards rushing, 27 TDs)
WR — Daylon Singleton, DeSoto, sr. (63 catches, 1,004 yards, 11 TDs)
WR — Daylan McCutcheon, Lucas Lovejoy, jr. (81 catches, 1,111 yards, 18 TDs)
WR — Jaylen Pile, Dallas Parish Episcopal, sr. (63 catches, 1,367 yards, 19 TDs)
TE — Zach Turner, Duncanville, jr. (58 catches, 933 yards, 14 TDs)
OL — Emeka Ugorji, Dallas South Oak Cliff, sr. (didn’t allow a sack)
OL — John Turntine III, North Crowley, jr. (offense averaged 54 points per game)
OL — Zaden Krempin, Prosper, jr. (didn’t allow a sack)
OL — Colter Alberding, Allen, sr. (68 pancake blocks)
OL — Byron Washington, DeSoto, sr. (offense ran for 4,451 yards)
ATH — Gracen Harris, Ennis, jr. (64 catches, 1,065 yards, 10 TD, 395 yards rushing, 6 TD, 236 yards passing, 2 TDs)
ATH — Colton Rodriguez, Celina, sr. (50 catches, 1,025 yards, 15 TD, 83 tackles, 14 PBU, 3 INTs)
K — Blake Letourneau, Plano East, sr. (5 for 17 FG, 29 for 29 PAT, long of 45 yards)
DEFENSE
DL — Keylan Abram, DeSoto, sr. (84 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks)
DL — Kamauryn Morgan, Dallas South Oak Cliff, sr. (54 tackles, 10 sacks, 15 TFL)
DL — Cade Pointer, Waxahachie, sr. (15 1/2 sacks, 71 tackles, 18 TFL)
DL — Kevin ‘KJ’ Ford, Duncanville, jr. (57 tackles, 22 1/2 TFL, 7 sacks, 15 QB hurries)
LB — Nehemiah Borner, Duncanville, sr. (163 tackes, 21 1/2 TFL, 8 sacks)
LB — Hudson Butchee, Stephenville, jr. (159 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 1/2 sacks, 2 interceptions 22 QB hurries)
LB — CJ Witten, Argyle Liberty Christian, sr. (114 tackles, 27 QB hurries, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 FR)
LB — Elijah Bo Barnes, Dallas Skyline, sr. (132 tackles, 8 sacks, 2 TDs, INT)
DB — Tyren Polley Jr., Duncanville, sr. (63 tackles, 6 PBU, 1 INT)
DB — Jordan Deck, Frisco Lone Star, jr. (72 tackles, 14 PBU, 5 TFL, 3 FF)
DB — Cooper Witten, Argyle Liberty Christian, so. (45 tackles, 5 INT, 2 TD, 14 PBU)
DB — Juan-Milleon Aguilar, Dallas Justin F. Kimball, sr. (63 tackles, 8 INT, 8 PBU, 3 FF)
P — Noah McGough, Dallas Jesuit, sr. (26 punts, 1,082 yards, 41.16 yards per punt, 8 inside the 20, long of 65 yards)
HONORABLE MENTION
QB — Ziondre Williams, Anna, jr.
QB — Luke Carney Dallas Christian, sr.
QB — Karece Hoyt, Frisco Lone Star, so.
QB — Cardea Collier, Alvarado, sr.
QB — Edward Griffin, Coppell, sr.
QB — Drew Kates, Richland, sr.
QB — Caleb Williams, Crowley, sr.
QB — Ryan Gafford, Stephenville, sr.
RB — Brendon Haygood, Sachse, sr.
RB — Sawyer Wilkerson, Stephenville, sr.
RB — Demarcus Belton, Alvardo, jr.
RB — JT Harris, Euless Trinty, jr.
RB — Greg Ard, McKinney North, sr.
RB — Edward Chumley, Anna, sr.
RB — Hagen Hughes, Azle, sr.
RB — Taylor Ogden, Dallas Shelton, sr.
RB — Davis Penn, Southlake Carroll, jr.
RB — Vudrico Roberson, Haltom City, jr.
WR — Kaydon Finley, Aledo, jr.
WR — Luke Watkins, Prosper Walnut Grove, sr.
WR — Brady Janusek, Argyle Liberty Christian, sr.
WR — Brayden Robinson, Red Oak, jr.
WR — Ethan Feaster, DeSoto, so.
WR — Kaliq Lockett, Sasche, sr.
WR — Bradlee Mays, Dallas First Baptist, sr.
WR — Carson Darby, Dallas Parish Episcopal, sr.
WR —Jaylon Hawkins, Argyle Liberty Christian, sr.
WR — Cannon Bozman, Dallas Highland Park, jr.
WR — Tristian Gentry, Stephenville, sr.
WR — Xavier Johnson, North Richland Hills Richland, sr.
WR — Kohen Brown, Waxahachie, jr.
WR — Lance Sansom, Alvarado, sr.
ATH — Isaiah Robertson, Arlington, sr.
ATH — Legend Bey, North Forney, jr.
ATH — Patrick Crayton Jr., Carrollton Hebron, sr.
OL — Marcus Garcia, Denton Billy Ryan, sr.
OL — Peyton Miller, Anna, so.
OL — Weston Chaney, Argyle, sr.
DL — Jake Johnson, Prosper, jr.
DL — Davin Magga, Brock, sr.
DL — Marshall Kirven, DeSoto, sr.
DL — Cade Pointer, Waxahachie, sr.
DL — Dominic Johnson, Dallas Lincoln, so.
DL — Jackson Hand, Frisco Centennial, sr.
DL — Kordaé Houston, Dallas South Oak Cliff, jr.
DL — Rhyan Sewell, Lewisville, sr.
DL — Luke Stotts, Richardson J.J. Pearce, sr.
LB — Christian Gleason, Benbrook, sr.
LB — Asa Parenteau, Brock, sr.
LB — Owen Magee, Lucas Lovejoy, sr.
LB — Levi Beavers, Honey Grove, sr.
LB — Dillon Arkansas, Denton Ryan, sr.
LB — Ke’Breion Winston, Lancaster, sr.
LB — Jack Morse, Highland Park, sr.
LB — Jarmon Trotter, Dallas Lincoln, jr.
LB — George Anagnostis, Dallas First Baptist, so.
LB — Agape Lawrence, Frisco Emerson, jr.
DB — Brock Bernal, Lucas Lovejoy, sr.
DB — LeBron Bauer, Allen, jr.
DB — Jayden Moore, Midlothian Heritage, sr.
DB — Brandon Ford, Crowley, jr.
DB — Garrett Westrom, Argyle, sr.
DB — Roddrick Roberts, North Richland Hills Richland, sr.
DB — Detavion Bates, Fort Worth East Hills, sr.
DB — Kemondre Hines, North Dallas, fr.
DB — Zadian Gentry, Anna, sr.
DB — Christopher Duharte, Haslet V.R. Eaton, jr.
DB — Markevan Cofe, Dallas Kimball, sr.
