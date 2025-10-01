High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Sept. 30

Thursday Nights Lights, I’m going to leave it right here. North Crowley 57 - Mansfield Legacy 🅾️😤😤



District play 1-0!@CoachKWhite @Coach_Bacc @RLC550 @therealraygates @NorthCro_FB @jmc_fam @Marchen44 @Rivals @On3sports @CoachKPark@FriedmanAdamm pic.twitter.com/WDF8iu2Fim