High School

High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Sept. 30

Take a look at which teams moved up or down in the Top 25 poll after Week 5

Cody Thorn

Southlake Carroll improved to 5-0 with a win against Keller Timber Creek in Week 5.
Southlake Carroll improved to 5-0 with a win against Keller Timber Creek in Week 5. / Gregory LaGrange

The Top 25 in Texas High School football remained mostly unchanged this week. 

That’s a good thing after Week 4 saw the No. 1 and No. 2 teams fall.

High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Sept. 28, 2025

Southlake Carroll and Allen continue being 1-2 and are the top two teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 

Two teams fell out of the top 25, while newcomers from DFW and Houston move up from the also considered list into the Top 25. 

Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 6. 

TEXAS PRESEASON POLL | WEEK 1 POLL | WEEK 2 POLL | WEEK 3 POLL | WEEK 4 POLL

High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings

1. Southlake Carroll (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: beat Keller Timber Creek, 55-13

What to know: The Dragons are 3-0 in District 4-6A and will face second-place Keller, which is 2-1. 

Up next: vs. Keller, Oct. 3

2. Allen (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: McKinney, 62-0

What to know: Last week was the second straight shutout and third this season for the Eagles.

Up next: vs. Princeton, Oct. 10

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: beat No. 21 Iowa Colony, 49-42

What to know: In an instant classic, Randle held off Iowa Colony in a key District 9-5A Division II clash. 

Up next: vs. Texas City, Oct. 10 

4. Austin Lake Travis (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: beat Austin James Bowie, 63-21

What to know: The Cavaliers were once down 14-0 against Bowie before rattling off 42 in a row. 

Up next: at Del Valle, Oct. 10

5. Celina (5-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: beat Frisco Panther Creek, 35-28

What to know: Backup running back Evan Koehne ran for 4 TDs in a win against a previously unbeaten Panther Creek squad.

Up next: at Aubrey, Oct. 3

6. Aledo (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: beat Keller Fossil Ridge, 56-14

What to know: Big time game this week for the Bearcats. They beat Ryan in the regular season last year, but lost 31-21 in the playoffs. 

Up next: at No. 18 Denton Billy Ryan, Oct. 3

7. Humble Summer Creek (4-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: beat Channelview, 73-0

What to know: Key District 23-6A game this week with a showdown against Atascocita. Bulldogs are one of four 1-0 teams.

Up next: at Humble Atascocita, Oct. 3 

8. Prosper (4-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: beat Plano East, 48-20

What to know: Prosper had two receivers with 100-plus yards last week: Lathon Latiolais (5/140/3) and Elliott Brown (3/107/1).

Up next: at Prosper Rock Hill, Oct. 3

9. Fort Worth North Crowley (3-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: beat Mansfield Legacy, 68-0

What to know: The Panthers bounced back from a loss with their first shutout in 12 games.

Up next: at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Oct. 10

10. Duncanville (2-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: beat Dallas Skyline, 50-3

What to know: For the third time this year, the Panthers will have a bye week. 

Up next: at DeSoto, Oct. 10

11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Dallas William Hardin Adamson, 44-0

What to know: The usual-run heavy Golden Bears were balanced last week with 214 yards passing and 219 yards rushing. 

Up next: vs. Dallas Hillcrest, Oct. 3

12. Austin Westlake (3-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Idle

What to know: The Chaparrals are the only team in District 26-6A without a district game played.

Up next: at Austin Akins, Oct. 2

13. Galena Park North Shore (3-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: beat Humble, 34-6

What to know: Since losing in Week 1, the Mustangs’ defense has given up 2 points per game.

Up next: vs. Humble Kingwood, Oct. 3.

14. Dripping Springs (5-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: beat Austin Akins, 63-0

What to know: WR James Montgomery has scored at least 1 TD and had more than 90 yards receiving in each of the past four games. 

Up next: at Austin, Oct. 2

15. Austin Vandegrift (3-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: beat Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 21-10

What to know: The Vipers’ defense held Vista Ridge to its lowest point total since … a 38-7 loss to Vandegrift on Sept. 26, 2024. 

Up next: vs. Round Rock McNeil, Oct. 3. 

16. Carthage (4-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: beat Jasper, 42-0

What to know: The Bulldogs play their final non-district game this week. Last year, Carthage won this game 56-0.

Up next: at San Benito, Oct. 3

17. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (4-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: beat San Antonio Pieper, 27-17

What to know: The Rangers broke a 10-10 tie and then held off a Pieper squad in a key District 13-5A Division I game.

Up next: at San Antonio Wagner, Oct. 10

18. Denton Billy Ryan (4-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: beat Granbury, 41-0

What to know: Aledo has won 130 straight district games. Could the Raiders snap that streak — they almost did last year. 

Up next: vs. No. 6 Aledo, Oct. 3 

19. Brenham (5-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: beat Gilmer, 49-7

What to know: Chris Guidry’s 62-yard TD catch last week gave him 2,000 yards receiving, the first Cub to ever surpass that milestone.

Up next: vs. Gilmer, Sept. 26

20. Dickinson (5-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: beat Friendswood Clear Brook, 71-20

What to know: The Gators have now won 13 in a row against Clear Brook.

Up next: at Houston Clear Lake, Oct. 3 

21. Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: beat Fort Bend Travis, 49-9

What to know: In the win last week, the Panthers’ defense recovered 4 fumbles and had 2 interceptions.

Up next: at Fort Bend George Bush, Oct. 2

22. Pearland (5-0)

Previous ranking: 25 

Last week: beat Manvel, 66-14

What to know: Jamaurey Champion ran for 3 TDs and 180 yards in the victory last week.

Up next: at Pearland Dawson, Oct. 3

23. Iowa Colony (4-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: lost to No. 3 Richmond Randle, 49-42

What to know: QB Carson White ran for 4 TDs and threw for another in a shootout loss.

Up next: vs. Santa Fe, Oct. 9

24. Lewisville (4-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: beat Flower Mound Edward Marcus, 33-28

What to know: The Fighting Farmers were down 21-12 last week with 5 minutes to play and still won.

Up next: at Denton Ray Braswell, Oct. 3

25. Spring Klein Collins (5-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: beat Klein, 36-30

What to know: The Tigers are winning close games. Last week was the 3rd win by a possession. 

Up next: vs. Klein Oak, Oct. 3.

Dropped out: Humble Atascocita, Euless Trinity

Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Angelton; Canyon West Plains; Coppell; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; Houston C.E. King; Hurst L.D. Bell; Melissa; North Forney; Port Neches-Groves; Prosper Walnut Grove; Rockwall; San Antonio Harlan; Stephenville; Waxahachie, Willis

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

Recommended Articles

Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 28, 2025

Photos: Bushland vs. Dumas in Texas Varsity high school football showdown- Sep. 26, 2025

Texas four-star quarterback Luke Babin on his commitment to Vanderbilt: "I love Nashville"

From Fort Worth to PNW, California to Texas: High School Teams Log 1,000+ Miles for Matchup

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas