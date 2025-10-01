High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Sept. 30
The Top 25 in Texas High School football remained mostly unchanged this week.
That’s a good thing after Week 4 saw the No. 1 and No. 2 teams fall.
Southlake Carroll and Allen continue being 1-2 and are the top two teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Two teams fell out of the top 25, while newcomers from DFW and Houston move up from the also considered list into the Top 25.
Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 6.
High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings
1. Southlake Carroll (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: beat Keller Timber Creek, 55-13
What to know: The Dragons are 3-0 in District 4-6A and will face second-place Keller, which is 2-1.
Up next: vs. Keller, Oct. 3
2. Allen (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: McKinney, 62-0
What to know: Last week was the second straight shutout and third this season for the Eagles.
Up next: vs. Princeton, Oct. 10
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: beat No. 21 Iowa Colony, 49-42
What to know: In an instant classic, Randle held off Iowa Colony in a key District 9-5A Division II clash.
Up next: vs. Texas City, Oct. 10
4. Austin Lake Travis (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: beat Austin James Bowie, 63-21
What to know: The Cavaliers were once down 14-0 against Bowie before rattling off 42 in a row.
Up next: at Del Valle, Oct. 10
5. Celina (5-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: beat Frisco Panther Creek, 35-28
What to know: Backup running back Evan Koehne ran for 4 TDs in a win against a previously unbeaten Panther Creek squad.
Up next: at Aubrey, Oct. 3
6. Aledo (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: beat Keller Fossil Ridge, 56-14
What to know: Big time game this week for the Bearcats. They beat Ryan in the regular season last year, but lost 31-21 in the playoffs.
Up next: at No. 18 Denton Billy Ryan, Oct. 3
7. Humble Summer Creek (4-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: beat Channelview, 73-0
What to know: Key District 23-6A game this week with a showdown against Atascocita. Bulldogs are one of four 1-0 teams.
Up next: at Humble Atascocita, Oct. 3
8. Prosper (4-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: beat Plano East, 48-20
What to know: Prosper had two receivers with 100-plus yards last week: Lathon Latiolais (5/140/3) and Elliott Brown (3/107/1).
Up next: at Prosper Rock Hill, Oct. 3
9. Fort Worth North Crowley (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: beat Mansfield Legacy, 68-0
What to know: The Panthers bounced back from a loss with their first shutout in 12 games.
Up next: at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Oct. 10
10. Duncanville (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: beat Dallas Skyline, 50-3
What to know: For the third time this year, the Panthers will have a bye week.
Up next: at DeSoto, Oct. 10
11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Dallas William Hardin Adamson, 44-0
What to know: The usual-run heavy Golden Bears were balanced last week with 214 yards passing and 219 yards rushing.
Up next: vs. Dallas Hillcrest, Oct. 3
12. Austin Westlake (3-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Chaparrals are the only team in District 26-6A without a district game played.
Up next: at Austin Akins, Oct. 2
13. Galena Park North Shore (3-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: beat Humble, 34-6
What to know: Since losing in Week 1, the Mustangs’ defense has given up 2 points per game.
Up next: vs. Humble Kingwood, Oct. 3.
14. Dripping Springs (5-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: beat Austin Akins, 63-0
What to know: WR James Montgomery has scored at least 1 TD and had more than 90 yards receiving in each of the past four games.
Up next: at Austin, Oct. 2
15. Austin Vandegrift (3-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: beat Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 21-10
What to know: The Vipers’ defense held Vista Ridge to its lowest point total since … a 38-7 loss to Vandegrift on Sept. 26, 2024.
Up next: vs. Round Rock McNeil, Oct. 3.
16. Carthage (4-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: beat Jasper, 42-0
What to know: The Bulldogs play their final non-district game this week. Last year, Carthage won this game 56-0.
Up next: at San Benito, Oct. 3
17. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (4-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: beat San Antonio Pieper, 27-17
What to know: The Rangers broke a 10-10 tie and then held off a Pieper squad in a key District 13-5A Division I game.
Up next: at San Antonio Wagner, Oct. 10
18. Denton Billy Ryan (4-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: beat Granbury, 41-0
What to know: Aledo has won 130 straight district games. Could the Raiders snap that streak — they almost did last year.
Up next: vs. No. 6 Aledo, Oct. 3
19. Brenham (5-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: beat Gilmer, 49-7
What to know: Chris Guidry’s 62-yard TD catch last week gave him 2,000 yards receiving, the first Cub to ever surpass that milestone.
Up next: vs. Gilmer, Sept. 26
20. Dickinson (5-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: beat Friendswood Clear Brook, 71-20
What to know: The Gators have now won 13 in a row against Clear Brook.
Up next: at Houston Clear Lake, Oct. 3
21. Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: beat Fort Bend Travis, 49-9
What to know: In the win last week, the Panthers’ defense recovered 4 fumbles and had 2 interceptions.
Up next: at Fort Bend George Bush, Oct. 2
22. Pearland (5-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: beat Manvel, 66-14
What to know: Jamaurey Champion ran for 3 TDs and 180 yards in the victory last week.
Up next: at Pearland Dawson, Oct. 3
23. Iowa Colony (4-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: lost to No. 3 Richmond Randle, 49-42
What to know: QB Carson White ran for 4 TDs and threw for another in a shootout loss.
Up next: vs. Santa Fe, Oct. 9
24. Lewisville (4-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat Flower Mound Edward Marcus, 33-28
What to know: The Fighting Farmers were down 21-12 last week with 5 minutes to play and still won.
Up next: at Denton Ray Braswell, Oct. 3
25. Spring Klein Collins (5-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat Klein, 36-30
What to know: The Tigers are winning close games. Last week was the 3rd win by a possession.
Up next: vs. Klein Oak, Oct. 3.
Dropped out: Humble Atascocita, Euless Trinity
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Angelton; Canyon West Plains; Coppell; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; Houston C.E. King; Hurst L.D. Bell; Melissa; North Forney; Port Neches-Groves; Prosper Walnut Grove; Rockwall; San Antonio Harlan; Stephenville; Waxahachie, Willis
