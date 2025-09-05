Live updates: DeSoto at No. 8 Fort Worth North Crowley – Texas high school football preview, scoring, key plays
A year ago, this matchup was an instant classic, a high-octane offensive showcase that saw a stunning changing of the guard in Texas high school football. When North Crowley hosts DeSoto at 7 p.m. tonight in Fort Worth, the tables are set for a high-stakes rematch, but the circumstances couldn't be more different.
The Fort Worth North Crowley Panthers, ranked No. 8 nationally and No. 1 in Texas by High School on SI, enter the contest with a target on their back. The defending Class 6A Division I champions extended their winning streak to 17 games with a gritty 22-18 victory over Lancaster last week. It was a testament to their composure, a hard-fought win that proved they can grind it out when the offensive fireworks aren't there.
Their opponent, DeSoto, is in unfamiliar territory. On the heels of two straight state titles in 6A-Division II, the Eagles come into this game desperate for a win. Their season opened with a shocking 70-28 loss to Creekside (Georgia) in a game that was a complete reversal of fortune from the previous year's 70-0 shutout by DeSoto.
Last week, DeSoto's offense generated a meager 150 yards of total offense as they struggled to find their rhythm, falling behind 35-14 by halftime. Tonight, they will look to recapture the magic of their past seasons and show that the Creekside loss was nothing more than a stumble.
This matchup is a direct sequel to last year's epic. That game was a 57-51 offensive explosion, a back-and-forth affair that saw a combined 979 yards of offense. It was the night North Crowley officially announced itself as a contender, snapping DeSoto's impressive 23-game winning streak in the process.
Tonight's game is more than just a regular season matchup - it’s a battle for identity. Can North Crowley's defense contain a hungry DeSoto offense led by USC commit Ethan "Boobie" Feaster? And can DeSoto's defense, which struggled mightily last week, find a way to slow down the balanced attack of North Crowley quarterback Hayes Cloutier?
The answers will come tonight at 7 p.m. CT, when two of the state's most decorated programs face off with everything to prove.
Star Power
For Fort Worth North Crowley
John Turntine III: 4-star, IOL (2026) - Committed to Texas
Jerry Outhouse: 4-star, CB (2027) - Holds 35 offers
Damarion Mays: 3-star, WR (2028) - Holds 28 offers
Jeramie Cooper: 3-star, TE (2027) - Holds 23 offers
Aaron Bradshaw: 3-star, S (2026) - Texas Tech commit
Elijajuan Houston: 3-star, S (2027) - Holds 23 offers
Thomas Cook: 3-star, CB (2026) - Committed to Colorado State
For DeSoto
Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster: 5-star, WR (2027) - Committed to USC
K'Adrian Redmond: 4-star, DL (2027) - Holds 16 offers
DJ Rumph: 3-star, Edge (2027) - Holds nine offers
