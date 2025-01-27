All-Southeast Texas high school football 2024 teams, awards
The 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books. After a fall filled with breakout performances and historic runs, High School on SI is taking a look at the best of the best out of southeast Texas.
We're going region-by-region to honor the most impactful players in one of the nation's top high school football regions with our individual postseason awards, then first team and second team.
Who made the cut in southeast Texas, which primarily features the Greater Houston area? Dive into the top individual performers across the region this fall.
ALL-SOUTHEAST TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL AWARDS
Most Valuable Player: Landen Williams-Callis, So., RB, Richmond Randle: Williams-Callis helped lead the Lions to the Class 5A-Division II state championship, totaling 2,108 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns. He averaged 9.1 yards per carry.
Offensive Player of the Year: Adam Schobel, Sr., QB, Columbus: The TCU signee completed 74.1% of his throws for 3,724 yards and 55 touchdowns to three interceptions in leading the Cardinals to the Class 3A Division I state championship. He also rushed for 575 yards and 13 touchdowns for good measure.
Defensive Player of the Year: Chace Sims, Sr., DL, Richmond Randle: The Texas A&M signee compiled 106 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in helping the Lions to the state championship.
Newcomer of the Year: Tobi Haastrup, Sr. Edge, Mayde Creek: Prior to this year, Haastrup had never played a snap of football. Four months later, the four-star recruit was signing with Oregon after totaling 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss for the Rams.
Coach of The Year: Brian Randle, Richmond Randle: Randle, whose father is the namesake for the school, led the Lions to the Class 5A Division II state championship in their third year of varsity play. The Lions went 16-0 and outscored their opponents by an average of 41.8 points per game.
First Team
Offense
QB — Kaleb Bailey, Sr., North Shore (Murray State commit)
QB — Blake Thomas, Sr., Summer Creek (Lamar)
RB — John Hebert, Jr., Strake Jesuit
RB — Tory Blaylock, Sr., Atascocita (Oklahoma)
WR — Andrew Marsh, Sr., Jordan (Michigan)
WR — Jermaine Bishop Jr., Jr., Willis
WR — Jayden Warren, Jr., Iowa Colony
TE — Wyatt Herbel, Sr., Cy-Fair (Houston)
OL — Ryan Fodje, Sr., Bridgeland (Oklahoma)
OL — Jonte Newman, Sr., Bridgeland (Texas A&M)
OL — Jackson Christian, Sr., Port Neches-Groves (Texas)
OL — Dramodd Odoms, Sr., Lamar (SMU)
OL — Byron Nelson, Sr., Katy (North Carolina)
ATH — Cardae Mack, Jr., Atascocita
Defense
DL — Landon Rink, Sr., Cy-Fair (Texas A&M)
DL — Chad Woodfork, Sr., Summer Creek (TCU)
DL — D.J. Sanders, Sr., Bellville (Texas A&M)
DL — Sheldon Rice, Sr., Fulshear (Houston)
LB — Kaleb Burns, Sr., Cy-Falls (Texas Tech)
LB — Charles Ross, Sr., North Shore (LSU)
LB — John Schobel, Sr., Columbus (TCU)
DB — Devin Sanchez, Sr., North Shore (Ohio State)
DB — Kade Phillips, Sr., Hightower (Texas)
DB — Deyjhon Pettaway, Sr., Paetow (Texas A&M)
DB — Parker Johnson, Sr., Stratford
ATH — Jonah Williams, Sr., Galveston Ball (Texas)
Specialists
K — Christian Munguia, Sr., Richmond Randle
P — Adam Carter, Sr., Katy
KR — Kyran Pate, Sr., Atascocita
Second Team
Offense
QB — Austin Carlisle, Sr., Ridge Point (Houston)
QB — Carson White, So., Iowa Colony
RB — Grayson Rigdon, Sr., Columbus
RB — Zane Smith, Sr., Fulshear (UTRGV)
WR — Kelshaun Johnson, Sr., Hitchcock (Texas A&M)
WR — Quanell Farrakhan Jr., Sr., North Shore (Colorado)
WR — Maxwell Hendrick, Sr., Klein Cain
TE — Jeremiah Scoby, Sr., Dickinson (Bowling Green)
OL — Jordan Fields, Sr., North Shore (Pitt)
OL — JaKorey Lewis, Jr., Bellville
OL — Chance Bryant, Sr., Fulshear (Houston)
OL — Tyler Thomas, Sr., Dickinson (Texas A&M)
OL — Hayden Wright, Sr., Kingwood (Northwestern)
ATH — Patrick Broadway II, Sr., Fulshear
Defense
DL — Michael Riles, Sr., Port Arthur Memorial (Oklahoma State)
DL — Chris Johnson, Sr., Iowa Colony (Baylor)
DL — Jadyn Ramos, Sr., Conroe
DL — Carmello Brooks, Sr., Paetow (Houston)
LB — Kosi Okpala, Jr., Mayde Creek
LB — Carson Hahn, Jr., Barbers Hill
LB — Joseph Credit, Jr., Pearland
DB — Dorian Brew, Sr., Conroe (Oregon)
DB — Marcus Coleman, Sr., Klein Cain
DB — Brandon Jones, Sr., Summer Creek
DB — Josiah Jones, Sr., Crosby
ATH — Daniel Scarabino, Jr., Cinco Ranch
Specialists
K — Scott Starzyk, Sr., The Woodlands (Arkansas)
P — Ayden Treadaway, Sr., Dawson (Air Force)
KR — Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., Sr., North Shore (Colorado)