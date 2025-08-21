Allen (TX) vs. Plano East (TX) Varsity High School Volleyball Matchup (08/19/2025)
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The images showcased were captured by Michael Horbovetz for High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network.
This photo gallery features photos from the Texas Varsity Volleyball Matchup between the Allen Eagles (TX) and the Plano East Panthers (TX) on [Tuesday August,19, 2025. The Eagles edged the Panthers and won 3-2 to which ended the Panthers 7 game win streak.
Here are some sample images. The full gallery from the match is linked below and all photos are available for purchase:
Full Allen Eagles vs. Plano East Panthers (08/19/2025) Photo Gallery
