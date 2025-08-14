Anticipation for showdown between Texas state champions forces drastic changes ahead of rematch
How can you tell if it’s a big game? Well, the Sept. 12 football showdown between the Celina Bobcats and the Gunter Tigers has outgrown entire stadiums.
This season's non-district matchup, pitting the two powerhouses against each other for the second year in a row, was slated to be played at Gunter this season. But due to the swelling number of fans who are expected to attend the game, the two sides were forced to call an audible.
Now, it will be held at a neutral site - Coach Kenny Deel Stadium in Melissa. The 10,000-seat venue should better accommodate the massive crowd officials are expecting. The decision was agreed on by both programs.
The anticipation for this game is fueled by the dramatic narrative of their last meeting. In a decisive 38-7 non-conference win last year, Celina handed Gunter its second-straight loss and dropped the Tigers to 1-2 after their loss the previous week to Anna snapped the Tigers’ 33-game winning streak.
Quarterback Bowe Bentley was the catalyst for Celina's offensive explosion, throwing for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 12-of-23 passing. Celina's offense was incredibly efficient, racking up 504 total yards of offense, with 267 yards through the air and 237 on the ground.
Wide receiver Ethan Rucker was a primary beneficiary, hauling in six catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow receiver Colton Rodriguez also had a breakout night, catching four passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns of his own. On the ground, running back Logan Gutierrez contributed with 92 rushing yards on 13 carries and a touchdown run. The Bobcats were also effective on special teams with a blocked punt.
Celina’s defense was equally dominant, holding Gunter to just 19 first downs and forcing multiple Gunter turnovers. Gunter’s sole score came in the fourth quarter, a 47-yard touchdown pass from Preston Tarpley to Dylan Tokarz.
For Gunter, the loss was a rare moment of adversity. Rather than derailing the Tigers’ season, the defeat seemed to galvanize them. They responded by rattling off 13 consecutive wins - culminating in a 28-0 state championship victory over Woodville in the Class 3A Division II final.
This year's game offers a new chapter in that narrative. Gunter will undoubtedly be seeking revenge, a chance to prove last season's result was an anomaly. Meanwhile, Celina, with Bentley in tow, will look to assert its dominance again after last year’s blowout.
The neutral-site venue provides a fitting backdrop for a game of this magnitude and is a clear sign that the Celina-Gunter showdown of champions has become one of the state's most compelling early-season matchups.