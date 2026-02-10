Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 32 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 10, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area on Tuesday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Veterans Memorial vs Smithson Valley – 6:30 PM
Fredericksburg vs Wimberley – 6:30 PM
Tivy vs Boerne-Champion – 6:30 PM
New Braunfels vs Boerne – 6:30 PM
Canyon Lake vs Davenport – 6:30 PM
San Marcos vs Steele – 7:00 PM
Round Rock Westwood vs Stony Point – 7:00 PM
Rouse vs Lockhart – 7:00 PM
Hutto vs Vandegrift – 7:00 PM
Manor vs Vista Ridge – 7:00 PM
Hays vs Lehman – 7:00 PM
Georgetown vs Pflugerville – 7:00 PM
Hendrickson vs East View – 7:00 PM
Giddings vs Caldwell – 7:00 PM
Weiss vs Pflugerville Connally – 7:00 PM
Cedar Park vs Liberty Hill – 7:00 PM
Cedar Ridge vs McNeil – 7:00 PM
Canyon vs Judson – 7:00 PM
Smithville vs Bellville – 7:00 PM
Dripping Springs vs Westlake – 7:30 PM
Salado vs Taylor – 7:30 PM
Manor New Tech vs Lago Vista – 7:30 PM
Navasota vs La Grange – 7:30 PM
Marble Falls vs Jarrell – 7:30 PM
Lake Travis vs Austin – 7:30 PM
Burnet vs Lampasas – 7:30 PM
Travis vs Austin Achieve – 7:30 PM
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) vs Crockett – 8:00 PM
Eastside Early College vs LBJ Austin – 8:00 PM
Bastrop vs McCallum – 8:00 PM
Austin Navarro vs Anderson – 8:00 PM
Del Valle vs Akins – 8:00 PM
