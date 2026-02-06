Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 32 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 6, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area on Friday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Alamo Heights vs New Braunfels — 5:30 PM
Smithson Valley vs Tivy — 5:30 PM
Davenport vs Fredericksburg — 5:30 PM
Long Creek vs Canyon Lake — 5:30 PM
Wimberley vs Bandera — 5:30 PM
Round Rock vs Round Rock Westwood — 6:00 PM
Judson vs San Marcos — 6:00 PM
Stony Point vs Hutto — 6:00 PM
Pflugerville vs Weiss — 6:00 PM
Vandegrift vs Manor — 6:00 PM
Lehman vs Rouse — 6:00 PM
Lockhart vs Leander — 6:00 PM
Liberty Hill vs Hays — 6:00 PM
La Grange vs Caldwell — 6:00 PM
East View vs Elgin — 6:00 PM
Pflugerville Connally vs Hendrickson — 6:00 PM
Vista Ridge vs Cedar Ridge — 6:00 PM
East Central vs Canyon — 6:00 PM
Westlake vs Del Valle — 6:30 PM
Smithville vs Navasota — 6:30 PM
Taylor vs Marble Falls — 6:30 PM
Gateway College Preparatory vs Jarrell — 6:30 PM
Austin Achieve vs Eastside Early College — 6:30 PM
Austin vs Bowie — 6:30 PM
Akins vs Lake Travis — 6:30 PM
Lampasas vs Salado — 6:45 PM
Bellville vs Giddings — 6:45 PM
LBJ Austin vs Northeast Early College — 7:00 PM
Lago Vista vs Travis — 7:00 PM
Cedar Creek vs Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) — 7:00 PM
Crockett vs Austin Navarro — 7:00 PM
Anderson vs Bastrop — 7:00 PM
