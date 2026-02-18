Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 17, 2026
There are 32 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Tuesday, February 17. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 17, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area on Tuesday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Liberty Hill vs Rouse – 5:30 PM
Gateway College Preparatory vs Lampasas – 6:15 PM
Burnet vs Jarrell – 6:15 PM
Davenport vs Wimberley – 6:30 PM
Boerne-Champion vs Smithson Valley – 6:30 PM
Boerne vs Tivy – 6:30 PM
Canyon Lake vs Bandera – 6:30 PM
Hutto vs McNeil – 7:00 PM
Round Rock vs Vandegrift – 7:00 PM
Round Rock Westwood vs Vista Ridge – 7:00 PM
Hays vs Leander – 7:00 PM
Glenn vs Lockhart – 7:00 PM
Elgin vs Weiss – 7:00 PM
Bellville vs La Grange – 7:00 PM
East View vs Georgetown – 7:00 PM
Pflugerville Connally vs Pflugerville – 7:00 PM
Lehman vs Cedar Park – 7:00 PM
Manor vs Cedar Ridge – 7:00 PM
Canyon vs San Marcos – 7:00 PM
Marble Falls vs Salado – 7:30 PM
Fredericksburg vs Long Creek – 7:30 PM
Bowie vs Del Valle – 7:30 PM
Austin vs Dripping Springs – 7:30 PM
Austin Achieve vs Lago Vista – 7:30 PM
McCallum vs Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) – 8:00 PM
Northeast Early College vs Travis – 8:00 PM
LBJ Austin vs Manor New Tech – 8:00 PM
Smithville vs Giddings – 8:00 PM
Eastside Early College vs Legacy Ranch – 8:00 PM
Cedar Creek vs Bastrop – 8:00 PM
Anderson vs Crockett – 8:00 PM
Akins vs Westlake – 9:30 PM
