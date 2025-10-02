Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues on Thursday, October 2
There are 38 games scheduled across the Austin metro area between Thursday, October 2, and Friday, October 3, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the two days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including Westlake vs Akins, as both teams look to continue their strong starts.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, October 2, highlighted byWestlake vs Akins. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lampasas (5-0) vs Lorena (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Georgetown (3-1) vs Chaparral (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Taylor (1-4) vs Seven Lakes (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Dripping Springs (5-0) vs Austin (2-3) at 7:30 PM
Westlake (3-1) vs Akins (5-1) at 7:30 PM
Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 33 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted byMcNeil vs Vandegrift. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Granger (3-0) vs Milano (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Burton (1-0) vs Snook (0-4) at 7:00 PM
McDade (0-4) vs Bartlett (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Yoakum (4-1) vs Blanco (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Luling (0-4) vs Marion (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Hempstead (0-4) vs Thrall (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Florence (0-5) vs Llano (4-1) at 7:00 PM
LBJ Austin (2-0) vs Travis (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Eastside Memorial (2-1) vs Manor New Tech (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Fredericksburg (2-3) vs Canyon Lake (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Burnet (1-4) vs Lake View (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Taylor (1-4) vs Austin Achieve (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Glenn (0-4) vs Leander (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Lake Belton (2-2) vs East View (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Hendrickson (2-2) vs College Station (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Rouse (2-2) vs Cedar Park (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Cedar Creek (0-4) vs Weiss (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Victoria West (6-0) vs Tivy (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Lehman (1-4) vs Anderson (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Manor (0-4) vs Round Rock (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Cedar Ridge (1-3) vs Stony Point (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Round Rock Westwood (2-3) vs Hutto (3-1) at 7:00 PM
McNeil (3-2) vs Vandegrift (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Weimar (3-1) vs Schulenburg (2-2) at 7:30 PM
Flatonia (3-2) vs Bloomington (4-1) at 7:30 PM
Jarrell (5-0) vs Lago Vista (3-2) at 7:30 PM
Gonzales (2-1) vs Smithville (0-5) at 7:30 PM
Devine (1-4) vs Marble Falls (2-3) at 7:30 PM
Lexington (5-0) vs Caldwell (2-2) at 7:30 PM
Hays (3-0) vs Lockhart (1-4) at 7:30 PM
Canyon (2-1) vs Johnson (1-3) at 7:30 PM
San Marcos (3-2) vs Clemens (2-4) at 7:30 PM
Del Valle (1-4) vs Bowie (3-2) at 7:30 PM
