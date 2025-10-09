Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues on Thursday, October 9
There are 50 games scheduled across the Austin metro area between Thursday, October 9, and Friday, October 10, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the two days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including Dripping Springs vs Bowie, as both teams look to continue their strong starts.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, October 9, highlighted teams, Austin vs Westlake. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Burton 1-0 vs Agua Dulce 4-2, 7:00 PM
Manor New Tech 2-4 vs LBJ Austin 3-0, 7:00 PM
McCollum 2-3 vs Tivy 5-2, 7:00 PM
Tivy 5-2 vs Veterans Memorial 2-3, 7:00 PM
Bastrop 5-0 vs Pflugerville Connally 3-2, 7:30 PM
A&M Consolidated 3-2 vs Lehman 1-5, 7:30 PM
Austin 2-4 vs #12 Westlake 4-1, 7:30 PM
Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Vandegrift vs Cedar Ridge. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Iola 3-2 vs Granger 3-0, 7:00 PM
Burton 1-0 vs Somerville 3-2, 7:00 PM
Snook 0-4 vs Bartlett 1-3, 7:00 PM
Holland 1-3 vs Harper 3-2, 7:00 PM
Johnson City LBJ 3-2 vs San Saba 3-2, 7:00 PM
Mason 2-3 vs Thorndale 3-1, 7:00 PM
Thrall 2-4 vs Lexington 5-0-1, 7:00 PM
Dublin 0-4 vs Brady 3-2, 7:00 PM
Rogers 4-2 vs Blanco 4-2, 7:00 PM
Llano 5-1 vs Luling 0-5, 7:00 PM
Florence 0-6 vs Ingram Moore 2-4, 7:00 PM
Davenport 6-0 vs Fredericksburg 2-4, 7:00 PM
Canyon Lake 5-1 vs Somerset 3-1, 7:00 PM
Marble Falls 3-3 vs Burnet 2-4, 7:00 PM
Austin Achieve 1-2 vs Eastside Memorial 2-2, 7:00 PM
#19 Smithson Valley 4-1 vs Wagner 2-3, 7:00 PM
Pflugerville 4-1 vs McCallum 3-2, 7:00 PM
Rouse 2-3 vs Georgetown 4-1, 7:00 PM
Chaparral 2-3 vs Leander 2-3, 7:00 PM
East View 4-1 vs Cedar Park 3-2, 7:00 PM
College Station 2-3 vs Cedar Creek 0-5, 7:00 PM
New Braunfels 5-0 vs Boerne-Champion 3-2, 7:00 PM
Anderson 5-0 vs Hendrickson 2-3, 7:00 PM
#4 Lake Travis 5-0 vs Del Valle 1-5, 7:00 PM
East Central 1-5 vs San Marcos 4-2, 7:00 PM
Stony Point 2-4 vs Manor 0-5, 7:00 PM
Round Rock 3-3 vs Hutto 3-1, 7:00 PM
Vista Ridge 5-1 vs McNeil 4-2, 7:00 PM
#17 Vandegrift 3-2 vs Cedar Ridge 2-3, 7:00 PM
Danbury 3-2 vs Flatonia 4-2, 7:30 PM
Ganado 5-1 vs Weimar 4-1, 7:30 PM
Northeast 1-3 vs Taylor 2-4, 7:30 PM
La Grange 3-2 vs Madisonville 3-2, 7:30 PM
Navarro 1-5 vs Jarrell 6-0, 7:30 PM
Wimberley 3-2 vs Salado 4-2, 7:30 PM
Lampasas 6-0 vs Brownwood 3-3, 7:30 PM
Lago Vista 3-3 vs Gonzales 3-1, 7:30 PM
Giddings 2-3 vs Caldwell 2-2-1, 7:30 PM
Weiss 5-1 vs Hays 4-0, 7:30 PM
Liberty Hill 3-2 vs Elgin 0-5, 7:30 PM
Crockett 0-5 vs Austin Navarro 0-4, 7:30 PM
Clemens 2-5 vs Canyon 3-1, 7:30 PM
Bowie 4-2 vs #16 Dripping Springs 6-0, 7:30 PM
