Austin Vandegrift vs. Dripping Springs: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
The quarterfinal round of the playoff featured 19 rematches across the state of Texas.
One of them is another showdown of CenTex powers in Dripping Springs vs. Austin Vandegrift, the defending Class 6A Division II champs.
The two clash at 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Alamodome.
Dripping Springs won the Week 1 meeting rather handily, 41-14.
Since then, Vandegrift (11-2) had won 11 of 12 and enter as winners of the past eight. That includes a 16-14 win against Austin Westlake in the bi-district round. Westlake was the Class 6A Division I runner-up last year.
Dripping Springs (12-1) have won five in a row heading into this game since a 14-7 loss to Austin Lake Travis, a Class 6A Division I semifinalist.
This is the Tigers’ third trip to the fourth round in the past four years. In 2023, they lost to Cibolo Steele and in 2022, fell to Vandegrift, 27-24.
That season, Vandegrift lost to DeSoto in the state championship game.
Pick 'Em Challenge
Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em Challenge
How to watch
Watch on NFHS. There's two feeds. One for Dripping Springs and one for Vandegrift.