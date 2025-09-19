Baby Gronk Hurdles Everyone in His Second Middle School Game: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
Madden San Miguel AKA Baby Gronk continues to make headlines and during his second game with the 7th grade Ponder Lions where you can see him hurdling over everyone.
San Miguel has continued to cement himself in the world as a viral superstar but he told us post game that he also wants to show the world that he's more than just a "celebrity," he's a football player too.
The 12-Year Old Viral sensation has a huge Fan Base
After the Lions dominant win Baby Gronk headed to the locker room to change and as we waited outside you heard kids chanting his name "Baby Gronk, Baby Gronk." They were waiting for him to come outside to get a chance to talk to him. One dad even brought a football to have Baby Gronk sign for his 7-year old son that was very sick.
"My son follows and him and really looks up to him," the dad said. "It's so nice to see that he gives everyone the time of day and getting his football signed I know this will make my son's day."
When all the kids saw Baby Gronk you could see on their faces how ecstatic they were that he was there. One kid had San Miguel even sign his shoes and the little boy yelled, "I'm never wearing this to school ever." Baby Gronk told us that, "That he's proud to have his fans and he's very thankful for all the love and support he gets.
After the game we talked to Mr. San Miguel about his first home purchase at 12-years old, his Mexican Heritage and how he hopes to inspire kids to not give up on their dreams. Watch, the full exclusive interview below.