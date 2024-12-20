Carthage downs Waco La Vega to win Texas 4A Division 2 high school football championship (video)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kelwin Edwards rushed for a game-high 188 yards and two touchdowns to lead Carthage past Waco La Vega 28-14 in the Texas 4A Division 2 state championship game on Friday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Edwards scored both his touchdowns during the second quarter on runs of 21 and 86 yards for the Bulldogs (15-1).
Quarterback Jett Surrant completed eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns - both to receiver Junior Henderson covering 24 and 19 yards in the fourth quarter. Henderson finished with four catches for a game-high 77 yards for Carthage.
Jayven Henderson and Kourtney Parr each had a rushing touchdown for Waco La Vega (12-4). Bryson Roland led the Pirates in rushing with 94 yards on 20 carries.
The Carthage defense registered seven sacks in the game led by linebacker Carson Crawford with 2.5 sacks.