Carthage downs Waco La Vega to win Texas 4A Division 2 high school football championship (video)

Kelwin Edwards rushes for game-high 188 yards and two touchdowns in Bulldogs' 28-14 victory at AT&T Stadium

Todd Shurtleff

Carthage coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 4A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
Carthage coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 4A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kelwin Edwards rushed for a game-high 188 yards and two touchdowns to lead Carthage past Waco La Vega 28-14 in the Texas 4A Division 2 state championship game on Friday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Edwards scored both his touchdowns during the second quarter on runs of 21 and 86 yards for the Bulldogs (15-1).

Quarterback Jett Surrant completed eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns - both to receiver Junior Henderson covering 24 and 19 yards in the fourth quarter. Henderson finished with four catches for a game-high 77 yards for Carthage.

Jayven Henderson and Kourtney Parr each had a rushing touchdown for Waco La Vega (12-4). Bryson Roland led the Pirates in rushing with 94 yards on 20 carries.

The Carthage defense registered seven sacks in the game led by linebacker Carson Crawford with 2.5 sacks.

Running back Kelwin Edwards scores on a run during the first half of the Texas 4A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Running back Bryson Roland of Waco La Vega carries during the Texas 4A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Running back Benny Smith of Carthage carries during the Texas 4A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Defensive tackle Braylin Allison of Carthage dives while tackling Waco La Vega running back Bryson Roland in the Texas 4A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Running back Kelwin Edwards of Cathage finishes off an 86 yard touchdown run during the second quarter of Texas 4A Division 2 state championship game. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Carthage coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 4A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
