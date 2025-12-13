Texas high school football running back breaks 72-year old state record
A record that has stood since 1953 is no longer after Mt. Enterprise running back Kaegan Ash broke it in the UIL Class 2A Division II state semifinals against Shiner.
With a 9-yard rush, Ash broke the Texas high school football career rushing record. He broke Kenneth Hall of Sugar Land's record of 11,232 yards set from 1950 to 1953.
For his career, Ash had 11,142 yards, so he needed 90 yards entering Friday's game against Shiner.
He ran for 501 yards in a 64-58 win against Bremond last week. In that game, he broke Hall's other Texas high school football record for rushing yards in a single season with 4,046. He ended the Bremond game with 4,322 rushing yards this season.
Ash also broke the Texas record for rushing touchdowns in a single season when he scored six rushing touchdown against Bremond. He finished the game with season total of 67. Aledo's Johnathan Gray set the previous record of 65 in 2011.
Hall was nicknamed the "Sugar Land Express," and he finished his career with 17 national records. He held the national career rushing record until Derrick Henry broke it in 2012.
Ash is a senior and signed to play for Texas Tech.
