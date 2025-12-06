High School

DeSoto vs. Willis: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A Division 2 quarterfinal - Dec. 6, 2025

Get game updates of the UIL playoff game between the Eagles and the Wildcats

Willis freshman quarterback Lincoln Frazier throws a pass in a game against Grand Oaks on October 31, 2025.
Willis freshman quarterback Lincoln Frazier throws a pass in a game against Grand Oaks on October 31, 2025. / Rick Berns

The DeSoto Eagles (10-3) play the Willis Wildcats (11-2) in the UIL Class 6A Division 2 quarterfinals on Saturday at McLane Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The winner will play the winner of Southlake Carroll vs. Guyer in the semifinal.

Players to Watch

DeSoto

  • Boobie Feaster, Sr., WR - 4-star signed to USC
  • K'Adrian Richmond, Jr., DL - 4-star committed to Texas Tech
  • D.J. Rumph, Jr., EDGE - 3-star uncommitted

Willis

  • Jermaine Bishop Jr., Sr., ATH - 4-star signed to Texas
  • Jaivion Martin, Sr., TE - 3-star committed to Houston
  • Day'jon Moore, Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Maryland

Pick 'Em

DeSoto vs. Willis: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A Division 2 quarterfinal - Dec. 6, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Published
