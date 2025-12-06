DeSoto vs. Willis: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A Division 2 quarterfinal - Dec. 6, 2025
The DeSoto Eagles (10-3) play the Willis Wildcats (11-2) in the UIL Class 6A Division 2 quarterfinals on Saturday at McLane Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
The winner will play the winner of Southlake Carroll vs. Guyer in the semifinal.
Players to Watch
DeSoto
- Boobie Feaster, Sr., WR - 4-star signed to USC
- K'Adrian Richmond, Jr., DL - 4-star committed to Texas Tech
- D.J. Rumph, Jr., EDGE - 3-star uncommitted
Willis
- Jermaine Bishop Jr., Sr., ATH - 4-star signed to Texas
- Jaivion Martin, Sr., TE - 3-star committed to Houston
- Day'jon Moore, Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Maryland
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
