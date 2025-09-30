Christian Mendoza and the Springtown Football Program Look to Achieve History This Season
Senior wide receiver Christian Mendoza has been putting Springtown (TX) football on the map and he is ready for a chance to get the community of Springtown and the 5-0 Porcupines a chance to win their first ever program state title and a chance to make "POJO" history this season.
Mendoza started his football journey in first grade and since then has put in endless amounts of hours working hard and training to become the receiver he is today. He is looking to make his mark in the football world and beyond. All he needs is a shot and a program to take a chance on him.
Q&A with Class of 2026 Wide Receiver Christian Mendoza
Myckena Guerrero: We’ve seen how much heart you and your team have for this game and as cliché as it may sound, why do you love to play this game and what makes you want to put in the work everyday to get better?
Christian Mendoza: This sport has done so many great things for me and has taught me so many valuable lessons. I love getting up every morning knowing that I have another opportunity to go out and give it my all for this sport. Ever since I was a little kid this is all I have ever dreamt of. I have so many amazing supporters surrounding me and it really gives me a reason to push harder every day.
MG: When did this football journey begin for you and who are the people that have really guided you throughout this process?
CM: My football journey began when I was just in first grade. If I looked back at it right now as a little kid I would have never thought how important and how much of an impact this sport would have on my life journey. I am so grateful for this football and the things that come with it because it is an experience that is unexplainable and without my people by my side through this whole process none of this would’ve been possible. My family and my trainer have been the greatest support system I could have ever asked for. They have sacrificed so much to get me where I am at with this sport and I am so thankful to be blessed with all of them!
MG: You all are undefeated right now 5-0. What has this season meant to not only you and the team but for the whole community of Springtown?
CM: This season has been an unreal experience so far and us as a team have a chance to make history here at Springtown, I am blessed to be around so many great coaches and teammates that care so much about each other for my final high school ride. This community has been super supportive of all of us and that really plays a big role in our success.
MG: Being that this will be the last season you step on the field with your brothers, what have these last couple years meant to you and what will you miss the most?
CM: It is crazy to think that 4 years ago everybody was talking about how much time you have with this sport because you are only a Freshman and I listened to them and never thought how fast it would fly by and it’s just something that really makes you think to yourself, and think about all of the memories you have made with everyone while doing what you love. These last couple of years have meant so much to me and thinking about it just makes me more thankful every time I think about it. I will really miss the atmosphere of being in the Friday Night Lights and being with my brothers every day on that field always working to push each other to get better.
MG: What does a typical training day look like for you?
CM: A typical training day for me includes getting enough sleep so I am fully energized and eating a good high protein breakfast to give me that extra boost during my training, When I am doing every rep I give it the amazing effort because I know how important preparation is, I also like to have a dedicated mood knowing that I have to chase success every day and give it my all so that I know I am putting in the most I can into this sport and making sure I am always doing my part for my team and making sure we all have the best chance at making every opportunity count.
MG: For anyone reading this, what do you want coaches and recruiters to know about you and what Christian Mendoza can bring to there program?
CM: Football is definitely something I have always wanted to pursue at a higher level. It’s what I have always dreamed about ever since I first put a helmet on. I have spent countless hours playing, and training. I have met so many amazing people along the way. I want coaches to know that if they consider bringing me into their program I am going to give them and their team the best version of myself and make sure I continue to grow and get better daily so that they know they have made a great choice and don’t have any regrets about who they took a shot on.
MG: When all is said and done what type of legacy do you hope you leave behind?
CM: When this is all said and done, which is definitely something that doesn’t sound right to even say, I want to leave an inspirational impact for this community and people that are interested in playing this sport knowing that all the triumphs you go through in your career as an athlete are all for teaching moments. To remember that the man above always has a plan for you and he will put you through battles just to make you even stronger than you were yesterday and to teach you life changing lessons that will stick with you and really help you have a deeper understanding to why you play this sport and who you do it for.
Make sure to follow Christian Mendoza and the Porcupines of Springtown (TX) to see if they will make history this season #staytuned