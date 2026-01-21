High School

Coach Shane Tolleson Makes a Bold Move from Waxahachie to Another Texas High School Football Power

Tolleson exits after a 45–17 run and four straight playoff appearances as he replaces retiring legend Dave Henigan at Ryan

Jay Pace

Denton Ryan's Uzziah Warmate reacts after a safety against Monterey in a Class 5A Division I area playoff football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene.
Denton Ryan's Uzziah Warmate reacts after a safety against Monterey in a Class 5A Division I area playoff football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After five seasons at Waxahachie, Shane Tolleson resigned from his position as head football coach early Tuesday afternoon. Tolleson confirmed the decision via his personal Facebook page late yesterday evening. He made the move to accept a similar position at Denton Ryan.

“Thank you for allowing me to be your football coach,” Tolleson wrote. “Words cannot come close to the appreciation I have for the time and effort you put in.”

Tolleson Transformed Waxahachie Into a Playoff Team

Tolleson, transformed a moribound program into a perennial playoff team that improved in each of his five seasons. In the two seasons  prior to his arrival, the Indians were just 2-17 overall. Despite the poor state of the program when he took the job, Tolleson never had a losing season. He led Waxahachie to the playoffs four straight times and  posted an overall record of 45-17. 

Waxahachie’s finest hour in the Tolleson era came this year as the Indians rolled to an 11-2 record and a share of the 6A Region 11 title. The Indians scored arguably the biggest win in program history, stunning national powerhouse Duncanville in a season-defining win in Week 4. The Panthers avenged that loss in the 6A Division I regional final beating Waxahachie 35-27.

Tolleson Replaces Dave Henigan at Ryan

Tolleson left Waxahachie to assume the same position at Denton Ryan following the retirement of longtime head coach and athletic director Dave Henigan on Friday. Henigan, who spent 12 years as Ryan’s head coach, announced his decision to the public on Friday via his personal X account. 

"The Days Are Long and the Years Are Short"

“The days are long and the years are short. Often it seems like yesterday that I took over this program and not 12 years ago. I guess time flies when you are having fun.” wrote Henigan. “Being the leader of the Ryan Raider Football program has changed the course of my life and has been the highlight of my professional career.”

He closed by saying “It’s time to pass the torch.”

Henigan Leaves Behind a Legacy of Success at Ryan

Henigan, who went 141-23 in 12 seasons at Ryan, led the program to a perfect 15-0 record and a 5A Division II  state title in 2020. It was the third title in program history. The Raiders finished 12-2 in 2025, losing to their bitter rival Aledo in the regional final

Tolleson brings proven leadership skills to the Raiders, which should bode well for the program's continued success.

JAY PACE

Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

