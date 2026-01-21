Coach Shane Tolleson Makes a Bold Move from Waxahachie to Another Texas High School Football Power
After five seasons at Waxahachie, Shane Tolleson resigned from his position as head football coach early Tuesday afternoon. Tolleson confirmed the decision via his personal Facebook page late yesterday evening. He made the move to accept a similar position at Denton Ryan.
“Thank you for allowing me to be your football coach,” Tolleson wrote. “Words cannot come close to the appreciation I have for the time and effort you put in.”
Tolleson Transformed Waxahachie Into a Playoff Team
Tolleson, transformed a moribound program into a perennial playoff team that improved in each of his five seasons. In the two seasons prior to his arrival, the Indians were just 2-17 overall. Despite the poor state of the program when he took the job, Tolleson never had a losing season. He led Waxahachie to the playoffs four straight times and posted an overall record of 45-17.
Waxahachie’s finest hour in the Tolleson era came this year as the Indians rolled to an 11-2 record and a share of the 6A Region 11 title. The Indians scored arguably the biggest win in program history, stunning national powerhouse Duncanville in a season-defining win in Week 4. The Panthers avenged that loss in the 6A Division I regional final beating Waxahachie 35-27.
Tolleson Replaces Dave Henigan at Ryan
Tolleson left Waxahachie to assume the same position at Denton Ryan following the retirement of longtime head coach and athletic director Dave Henigan on Friday. Henigan, who spent 12 years as Ryan’s head coach, announced his decision to the public on Friday via his personal X account.
"The Days Are Long and the Years Are Short"
“The days are long and the years are short. Often it seems like yesterday that I took over this program and not 12 years ago. I guess time flies when you are having fun.” wrote Henigan. “Being the leader of the Ryan Raider Football program has changed the course of my life and has been the highlight of my professional career.”
He closed by saying “It’s time to pass the torch.”
Henigan Leaves Behind a Legacy of Success at Ryan
Henigan, who went 141-23 in 12 seasons at Ryan, led the program to a perfect 15-0 record and a 5A Division II state title in 2020. It was the third title in program history. The Raiders finished 12-2 in 2025, losing to their bitter rival Aledo in the regional final
Tolleson brings proven leadership skills to the Raiders, which should bode well for the program's continued success.