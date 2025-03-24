Coming off 13-2 season, Argyle releases spring Texas high school football practice schedule
Argyle won more than 10 games for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
After a 13-2 campaign in 2024, the Eagles are gearing up for the 2025 season by having spring practice.
The school released its spring practice schedule, which will start on April 14 and wrap up on May 14.
Practice will be held at Argyle High School. Coach Todd Rodgers will have prospect sheets available for college coaches.
The Eagles reached the Class 5A Division II semifinals last year, falling to Dallas South Oak Cliff. Argyle returns a number of key players from 2024, led by senior-to-be quarterback Maguire Gasperson threw for 2,895 yards and 27 touchdowns and scored 7 times carrying the ball.
Watson Bell ran for 1,329 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground as a junior last year. The Eagles will return Julian Caldwell at wide receiver. As a sophomore, he was second on the team in yards (581) and touchdowns (7) and averaged 27.7 yards per catch.
Two of the team’s top three tacklers are also back: sophomore Brody Bomar led the team with 124 stops and junior Maxwell Bland had 100 tackles.
Schedule
April 14
April 15*
April 16
April 17
April 22
April 23
April 24
April 28
April 29
April 30
May 1
May 5
May 6
May 7
May 8
May 12
May 13
May 14
* All practice times are 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., except April 15, which will be 4 to 5 p.m.