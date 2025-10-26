Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Oct. 26, 2025
Week 9 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and North Texas.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Oct. 23-25 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Monday, Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post.
The winner of last week's poll will be posted on Tuesday, Oct. 28
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
SaRod Baker, DeSoto
The junior helped the Eagles cruise to a 46-9 win against Cedar Hill on Thursday. He ran the ball 24 times for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Riley Bingham, Kennedale
The senior running back had a season-high 319 yards on the ground on 32 carries, moving him over 1,000 yards on the season. He scored 6 times in the Wildcats’ 48-21 win over Irving Ranchview.
Brady Brock, Carrollton Hebron
In a shootout loss to Lewisville, 45-43, the junior threw for 332 yards with 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He also added a rushing score for the Hawks.
DaQuwan Dunn, Richardson Lloyd V. Berkner
The Arizona State pledge hauled 4 catches for 127 yards and scored twice in a 37-0 win over Irving on Thursday.
Isaiah Ford, Fort Worth Castleberry
The Lions blasted Lake Worth behind the senior’s big game. He ran 33 times for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 50-13 win on Thursday.
Hattan French, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal
The senior led the team in catches (6), yards (127) and was one of four targets to haul in a touchdown during the Saints’ 45-10 win over Midland Christian.
Landon Gigilotta, Fort Worth Christian
The senior threw for 375 yard and 5 touchdowns and added 70 yards rushing and 2 more scores to help the Cardinals beat Fort Worth Southwest Christian on Thursday.
Jordan Grant, Plano West
The Wolves picked up a win against Princeton, 56-22, behind a strong effort from Grant. He ran 12 times for 149 yards and scored 4 TDs.
Josh Guevara, Azle
The sophomore had 12 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack in a 35-13 win for the Hornets against Granbury on Thursday. The 12 tackles are a season-high.
Kaine Hill, Springtown
The junior tossed for a season-high 6 TDs as the Porcupines posted a 62-0 win against Fort Worth Western Hills on Thursday. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 259 yards.
Lincoln Harn, Frisco Rick Reedy
During a 45-13 win over Frisco Heritage on Thursday, the junior accounted for 5 TDs for the Lions. He threw for 218 and 3 scores and ran for 141 and 2 more touchdowns.
Brett Holloway, Melissa
The Cardinals posted a 52-24 win against Frisco Emerson. The senior was almost perfect, completing 13 of 14 passes for 378 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Kiante Ingram, North Crowley
The junior scored 4 touchdowns in a 69-17 win over Fort Worth Boswell on Thursday. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry with 22 toes for 213 yards.
Maxwell Nichols, Arlington James Bowie
In a 30-20 win over Haltom, the Volunteers got 7 catches for 159 yards and a pair of scores from the junior.
Joey Nisbet, Colleyville Heritage
For the sixth time this season the senior had double-digits in tackles. He recorded 15 in 28-21 win over Mansfield Summit on Friday.
Gabe Pendyala, Sunnyvale
The senior averaged 52.5 yards per punt, hit 7 PATs and booted a 52-yard field goal in Sunnyvale’s 58-21 win over Ford on Thursday.
Brent Rickert, Rockwall
The senior quarterback completed 18 of 26 passes for 215 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 39-15 win over Tyler Legacy on Thursday.
Renard Thomas III, Red Oak
The safety recorded 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and also hauled in an interception in a 35-24 win against Midlothian on Thursday.
Tayrone Thomas, Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar
The junior was a workhorse in a 35-21 win against Arlington on Thursday. He had 24 carries for 219 yards and a score.
Lincoln Tubbs, Aledo
The junior completed 12 of 19 passes for 269 yards and 4 TDs and added another 137 yards rushing and a TD in a 72-10 win over North Richland Hills Richland on Thursday.
Ian Williams, Frisco Liberty
The three-sport athlete had 2 catches for 123 yards and both of the catches went for touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to Frisco Memorial.
