DeSoto vs. Duncanville in Texas high school football matchup: Live score update - Oct. 10, 2025
This year’s DeSoto vs. Duncanville game will go a long way to determining how the standings will play out in District 11-6A in a game Friday at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
DeSoto enters with a 2-0 mark in district play, while Duncanville is 1-1, one of four teams with such a mark. The top four make the playoffs, with the higher two enrollments going to Division I and the lower two to Division II.
Overall, DeSoto is 3-2 and Duncanville is 2-1 heading into Week 7.
This game is already sold out to the general public.
Duncanville is No. 10 and DeSoto is No. 19 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 6A poll.
In the High School on SI Texas statewide poll, the Panthers are No. 10, while DeSoto is unranked.
Duncanville fell out of the top 25 in the latest edition of the High School on SI national Top 25.
What to know?
Last year, the Panthers posted a 42-20 win over DeSoto in a game dominated by Dakorien Moore and Keelon Russell. Moore, now at Oregon, had 241 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Russell — now at Alabama — threw for 429 yards and 6 touchdowns.
For the past few years, those two have been near the top of the rankings. DeSoto opened this year with losses Creekside, Georgia and North Crowley.
Three wins in a row have followed, including a 40-17 over Waxahachie. The same Waxahachie team that beat Duncanville, 28-27.
Duncanville has won 6 of the last 7 meetings between DeSoto, but DeSoto holds a 11-7 lead in the series since 2004.
Who to know?
This game will have several Division I commits and some underclassmen who are uncommitted, but are ranked among the best in the state by various websites.
Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:
DeSoto
WR Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, sr. — He reclassified and should be a junior this year, but announced plans to play at USC next year. He’s a 4-star recruit and the No. 6-ranked recruit in the position on composite score, according to 247Sports. He had more than 50 offers.
DB Damarion Ross, sr. — The Arlington Seguin transfer had 4 picks in the first 3 games this year. FCS school Sacramento State has offered him.
DB Jordan Stevens, sr. — Montana, Stephen F. Austin and Missouri State have all offered the senior.
OL Jerbralon Stewart, sr. — The center for the Eagles is committed to New Mexico.
DT K’Adrian Redmond, jr. — A 3-star recruit, he’s already committed to Texas Tech.
RB/QB SaRod Baker, jr. — With Myson Johnson-Cook gone, he’s been the top back for the Eagles. 3-star recruit holds 8 offers, including a P4 pickup from Minnesota. He's up to 682 yards rushing and 9 TDs and has passed for 491 yards and 4 scores.
QB Legend Powell, sr. — Former Bishop Lynch player is one of the 2, with Baker, replacing Kelden Ryan, now at Virginia Tech. Powell has thrown for 324 yards and 5 TDs.
DE D.J. Rumph, jr. — Pitt, Georgia Tech, Georgia and Michigan among offers for edge rusher.
RB/DB Kingstin McAdams, jr. — A transfer from Red Oak, he’s on the defensive side of the ball for his new team. Texas Tech and UTEP offered him back in 2023.
WR Antron Edmundson, sr. — Sacramento State and New Mexico State, along with Division II schools, have offered him. His 5 TDs this year are tied with Feaster for the team lead.
WR Xavier Davis, jr. — The 5-foot-10 target has an offer from Stephen F. Austin. He’s a transfer from Mesquite Horn.
Duncanville
WR Trenton Yancey, sr. — The 4-star recruit is leading the Panthers in receiving yards (247) and catches (15) and tied for first with 2 TDs.
DE KJ Ford, sr. — Depending on what you read on social media, Ford will miss the first half of this game or will not play at all following an altercation in the handshake line after a loss to Waxahachie. The No. 1-ranked DE in the state is a Florida pledge.
DE Landon Barnes, sr. — Ole Miss is the pick for the 4-star defensive end.
TE Zachery Turner, sr. — He’s one of two future SMU Mustangs on the roster for the Panthers.
CB Braylon Edwards, sr. — He’s the other SMU pledge and is the No. 2-ranked cornerback in the state. He played two years at Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins.
WR Ayson Theus, sr. — He’s been a standout for years for the Panthers. The speedster is headed to TCU next year. His scored twice on 10 catches this year.
CB Victor Lincoln, sr. — Another member of a secondary that will be at the D-I level. He’s an Arkansas pledge.
WR Emmanuel Ellison, sr. — The Panthers are deep when it comes to pass catchers. He has 7 catches for 165 yards and 2 scores. Holds a D-I offer from Southern Miss, along with FCS and Division II schools.
DT Jakohri Johnson, sr. — 6 1/2 of his 19 tackles have been for a loss. Tied with Ford and Byron Thompson Jr. with a team-high 2 sacks.
LB Jaylyn “JJ” Manning, sr. — His 25 tackles lead the team. Recently took a visit to UTEP, who has offered him.
QB Maximus The Great Denson, jr. — First-year starter has thrown for 528 yards with 8 TDs and 1 INT. He’s also second in the team with 124 yards rushing.
RB Braydon Arnold, so. — He’s leading the Panthers in rushing yards with 188 yards and 3 scores. SMU, Penn State and Nebraska have all offered him.
WR Jonathan Barnes, jr. — Abilene Christian and Nevada have offered the 6-foot-1 target.
RB Joe McKinney II, jr. — He took a visit to TCU in September. UTSA, Cal, UNLV, SMU. He’s run a sub-11 100-meter dash.
DT Dylan Williams, sr. — Several Division II schools and FCS Utah Tech has offerd the 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman.
OL Aiden Williams, jr. — The 6-foot-4 lineman holds offers from TCU, Texas Tech and UTEP.
DL Janero Welch, so. — Another big lineman — 6-foot-4, 300 pounds — has offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, SMU and Texas Tech.
OL Kendrick Harris, so. — TCU, SMU, Ole Miss and Auburn have offered the 275-pound interior lineman.
WR Jairus Ingram, fr. — Is he Dakorien 2.0? He has 2 catches for 26 yards and a TD, but holds 9 offers from the likes of Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas Tech, Missouri and Nebraska.
How to watch
Watch on the NHFS Network. Or you can watch it on the WFAA+ streaming platform, which is available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, the WFAA website or on the WFAA YouTube channel.
