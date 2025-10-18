High School

How the Top 25 Fared in Week 8 of Texas High School Football

Cody Thorn

Austin Westlake picked up a 14-7 win against Dripping Springs on Friday in a Top 25 clash.
Most of the teams in the High School on SI Top 25 in Texas High School football came away with wins in Week 8, which spanned from Thursday to Saturday.

There was one Top 25 battle in the Austin area with No. 4 Austin Lake Travis picking up a close win against Dripping Springs. Three other teams in the Top 25 were idle this week — No. 5 Celina, No. 6 Aledo and No. 20 Fort Bend Ridge Point.

And, like there has been for the past three weeks, a Top 25 team was upset.

Here’s a rundown from Week 8, with two games left to play as of Saturday morning. 

TOP 25 RESULTS

1. Southlake Carroll beat Justin Northwest, 57-7

2. Allen beat Plano West, 56-7

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle beat Baytown Lee, 75-0

4. Austin Lake Travis beat Dripping Springs, 14-7

5. Celina, idle

6. Aledo, idle

7. Prosper beat McKinney, 59-0

8. Fort Worth North Crowley beat Weatherford, 70-7

9. Duncanville beat Lancaster, 35-10

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat Dallas Woodrow Wilson, 62-0

11. Austin Westlake beat Austin Bowie, 30-7

12. Galena Park North Shore beat Channelview, 70-0

13. Dripping Springs lost to Austin Lake Travis, 14-7

14. Houston C.E. King beat Humble, 54-7

15. Humble Summer Creek beat Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, Oct. 18

16. Carthage beat Athens, 61-55

17. Spring Branch Smithson Valley beat Seguin, 56-10

18. Brenham beat Bryan Rudder, 53-14

19. Dickinson beat Brazoswood, 58-7

20. Fort Bend Ridge Point, idle

21. Pearland beat Pasadena Memorial, 48-0

22. Lewisville lost to Coppell, 41-23

23. Angleton beat Humble Kingwood Park, 67-13

24. Iowa Colony beat Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, Oct. 18

25. Denton Billy Ryan beat Azle, 44-10

Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

