Consolidated’s Jayden Mullenberg, Bishop Lynch’s Alec Salazar voted Texas Football Players of the Week (11/17/2024)
Congratulations to A&M Consolidated’s Jayden Mullenberg and Bishop Lynch’s Alec Salazar for being voted Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, for Nov. 14-16.
Mullenberg, a junior quarterback, hit on 17 of 26 passes for 300 yards and six touchdowns as A&M Consolidated blew by Friendswood, 62-20.
Salazar, a senior defensive back, tallied eight total tackles with a 65-yard interception return touchdown as Bishop Lynch downed Concordia Lutheran, 35-7.
Mullenberg received 48.2 percent of the vote, beating out Johnson’s Bryson Thompson, who finished with 34.93 percent.
The offensive poll received nearly 50,000 votes.
Salazar earned 47.5 percent of the vote to edge out Westlake’s GJ Jones III at 33.43 percent.
The defensive poll received more than 170,000 votes.
We are accepting Texas Football Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Here were the top five voter-getters in each poll:
Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
1. Jayden Mullenberg, jr., A&M Consolidated
Mullenberg and A&M Consolidated improved to 12-0 last week with a 10-3 victory over Ball. Mullenberg received 48.2 percent of the vote.
2. Bryson Thompson, so., Johnson
Thompson had 187 total yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 thrashing of Taft. Thompson received 34.93 percent of the vote.
3. Angelo Renda, jr., Southlake Carroll
Renda threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-7 win over Mansfield Legacy. Renda received 11.62 percent of the vote.
4. Kyran McFrazier, sr., Pflugerville
McFrazier caught nine passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-13 win over Burbank. McFrazier received 3.78 percent of the vote.
5. Cayden Glass, jr., Brennan
Glass ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 28-7 win over Reagan. The junior quarterback also completed 6 of 8 passes for 75 yards and another score. Glass received 0.46 percent of the vote.
Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
6. Alec Salazar, sr., Bishop Lynch
Bishop Lynch’s season came to an end last Friday with a 63-19 loss to Liberty Christian. Salazar received 47.5 percent of the vote.
7. GJ Jones III, sr., Westlake
Jones III intercepted two passes as Westlake defeated Vista Ridge, 46-17. Jones III received 33.43 percent of the vote.
8. Elijah White, sr., Emerson
White picked off two passes as Emerson fell to Argyle, 41-21. White received 7.22 percent of the vote.
9. Riley O’Bannon, jr., A&M Consolidated
O’Bannon had a 42-yard pick-six that sparked A&M Consolidated in a 62-20 rout of Friendswood. O’Bannon’s interception was the first of four for the Tigers. He received 6.2 percent of the vote.
10. Jaylen Anderson, jr., Pflugerville
Anderson recorded four total tackles and an interception as Pflugerville dominated Burbank, 63-13. He received 2.25 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports