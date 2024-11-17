Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/17/2024)
Another week of Texas high school football is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 14-16. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, November 24, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Sawyer Anderson, sr., Parish Episcopal
Anderson, a Purdue commit, threw for 429 yards and six touchdowns as Parish Episcopal took down Houston St. Pius X, 76-27.
2. Julius Atherton, sr., Wheeler
Atherton carried it 27 times for 230 yards and six touchdowns in a 44-14 victory over Electra.
3. Corey Austin, sr., Van Vleck
Austin had six rushing touchdowns in a 48-41 win over Blanco.
4. Darrion Bowers, sr., Bowie
Bowers put together another strong performance for Bowie with 286 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 34 carries in a 56-42 victory over Dallas Jesuit.
5. Jack Emerson, sr., Willis
Emerson completed 22 of 28 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns while running for 43 yards as Willis trounced Spring, 63-16.
6. Cayden Glass, jr., Brennan
Glass ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 28-7 win over Reagan. The junior quarterback also completed 6 of 8 passes for 75 yards and another score.
7. Triston Gooch, sr., Rockwall
Gooch caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Rockwell routed Sachse, 50-17.
8. Presley Harper, sr., Pearce
Harper completed 17 of 29 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-28 win over Arlington.
9. Izayah Lee, jr., Lancaster
Lee had 27 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns as Lancaster edged Harker Heights, 40-35.
10. Andrew Marsh, sr., Jordan
Marsh caught 11 passes — a new career-high — for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-14 win over Foster. Marsh is a four-star Michigan commit.
11. Aydan Martinez-Brown, sr., College Station
Martinez-Brown hauled in four passes for 64 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-10 win over Crosby.
12. Kaleb Maryland, jr., North Shore
Maryland completed 14 of 16 passes for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 56-13 rout of Deer Park. The junior also ran for 49 yards.
13. Kyran McFrazier, sr., Pflugerville
McFrazier caught nine passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-13 win over Burbank.
14. Bear Meng, sr., Wylie
Meng fired six touchdowns in a 46-10 victory over Andress.
15. Jayden Mullenberg, jr., A&M Consolidated
Mullenberg hit on 17 of 26 passes for 300 yards and six touchdowns as A&M Consolidated blew by Friendswood, 62-20.
16. Larry Nichols, sr., Bowie
Nichols also shined in the victory over Dallas Jesuit, throwing for 323 yards and three touchdowns. The senior finished 18 of 24 passing.
17. Charlie Peters, sr., Dallas Jesuit
Peters did all he could in the loss to Bowie by completing 35 of 45 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.
18. Holden Phillips, sr., Frenship
Phillips went 9 of 10 passing for 162 yards and scored five total touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — as Frenship routed Montwood, 77-21.
19. Angelo Renda, jr., Southlake Carroll
Renda threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-7 win over Mansfield Legacy.
20. Keelon Russell, sr., Duncanville
Russell, a five-star Alabama quarterback commit, accounted for 295 total yards and five touchdowns as Duncanville hammered Temple, 49-7.
21. Cole Taylor, jr., Pflugerville
Taylor completed 21 of 26 passes for 409 yards and seven touchdowns in the win over Burbank.
22. Bryson Thompson, so., Johnson
Thompson had 187 total yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 thrashing of Taft.
23. Jack Tyndall, sr. Dripping Springs
Tyndall ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over McNeil.
24. Brody Wilhelm, sr., Westlake
Wilhelm, a Baylor commit, hauled in four passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns as Westlake blew by Vista Ridge, 46-17.
25. Ziondre Williams, jr., Anna
Williams accounted for 405 yards of total offense — 300 passing, 105 rushing — with a pair of touchdowns in a 45-10 win over Colleyville Heritage.
