Arch Manning Undergoes Foot Surgery to Address Previous Injury

Texas quarterback Arch Manning underwent foot surgery this week aimed at addressing a previous injury, a Longhorns spokesperson told Tara Brolley of KEYE-TV in Austin.

Per university spokesperson Thomas Stepp via Brolley, “Manning will be limited during off-season workouts but is expected to return during spring football practice.”

The 21-year-old quarterback had the surgery as a preventative measure following the 2025 season, during which he struggled at times despite ending the season with 26 passing touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Hailed as a Heisman frontrunner in between the 2024 and ‘25 campaigns, Manning struggled out of the gate with shaky outings against Ohio State, UTEP and Florida. Gradually improving over the course of the season, he dominated opponents like Vanderbilt and Arkansas and produced a two-passing touchdown, two-rushing touchdown, MVP Citrus Bowl performance against Michigan.

The Longhorns finished the year 10–3 for their third straight 10-win season, which they had not accomplished since the 2000s under national championship-winning coach Mack Brown.

Manning is the nephew of ex-Tennessee, Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and ex-Ole Mis and Giants quarterback Eli Manning. His grandfather is Archie Manning, a former quarterback for the Rebels in college and Saints, Oilers and Vikings in the NFL.

Texas is scheduled to open 2026 on Sept. 5 against Texas State.

