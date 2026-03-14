Dallas Madison, Paradise Help DFW Area Sweep Day 2 of Texas UIL Boys Basketball Championships in San Antonio

Paradise claimed its first state title by escaping on a missed shot at the buzzer in the second game on Friday at the UIL Boys Basketball State Championships.

In the opener, No. 1-ranked Dallas James Madison started what was a great day for Dallas ISD by winning the first of three titles on the day.

Paradise wins title on 2nd trip

A year ago, Paradise lose by 26 points to Kountze in the Class 3A Division 2 title. They flipped that result on Friday by beating Palestine Westwood, 52-51.

But, it went down to the final seconds — literally.

Let’s try to set the stage for a crazy 33 seconds.

Max Jordan hit jumper in the lane with 33 seconds remaining to give Paradise a 52-51 lead.

No. 5-ranked Westwood (29-3) missed a shot with 14 seconds left and Bryce Chipman rebounded for Paradise.

Westwood had to foul twice. The fouls happened with 11 seconds and 6 seconds.

No. 2-ranked Paradise went to the line and missed both free throws.

The chaos wasn’t over just yet.

Westwood got the rebound, but turned the ball over a second later. With 2 seconds left, Paradise called a timeout.

With one second left, Kavian Bryant stole the ball and shot a 3-pointer at the buzzer that missed.

#UILState 3AD2 Championship🏆



Paradise 52

Westwood 51



UNREAL ENDING. Paradise storms back to beat Westwood in the final minute and win their first ever state title, but not before Westwood has a clean look for the win off a steal with 0.8 seconds on the clock.



🏅MVP: Max… pic.twitter.com/cXogXTVem5 — Lyndon Cook 🏀 (@GASOLyndon) March 13, 2026

Paradise won state title No. 1 and Westwood lost in their title debut — just like Paradise did a year ago.

Early in the 4th quarter, Westwood led by 7 points and led by four with 1:12 left.

Jones hit a 3-pointer before Jordan hit the jumper that eventually was the game-winning point for Paradise (37-2).

Jordan scored 29 points and added 4 rebounds and 2 steals, earning MVP honors. He was 14-for-21 from the field.

Cooper Jones had 10 points and 8 rebounds for Paradise.

Kavian Bryant tallied 26 points for Westwood. His brother, Kaden Bryant, joined him in double figures with 12.

Kavian Bryant is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2027 and is a Texas Tech pledge.

Kaden holds 5 offers for football, including Colorado, Texas Tech and SMU.

Madison wins 6th state title

The Trojans and No. 6-ranked Orangefield Bobcats were locked in a close game early in the Class 3A Division 1.

But, after a big run the Trojans cruised to a 70-59 win.

Madison started to pull away with a 11-0 run to close the first quarter. Madison had seven different players score in the opening 8 minutes, with Aiden Durr and Josiah Cobb had four points each.

Madison (26-12) scored the first two baskets in the second quarter and extended the 9-point lead to 24-10 following a 3-pointer from Cobb, who was named the game’s MVP.

The Bobcats (35-4) could only trim the deficit to 13 by halftime.

Madison went up by 19 points in the second half. Orangefield cut the deficit as low eight with a minute left.

Cobb was one of three scoring in double figures for Madison.

Durr had 15 and Demondre Jones scored 10. Both had 9 rebounds as well.

Orangefield also had three in double figures. Carson Willis had a game-high 21 points. Jaden Scales scored 13 and Rylan Agerton had 10.

The Trojans previously won state titles in 1996-97, 2008-2009, 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2021-22.

This was the first appearance in a title game for the Bobcats.