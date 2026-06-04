Texas High School Baseball 2026 State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 4
The 2026 Texas high school baseball state championships begin on Tuesday in Austin at Dell Diamond. Thursday features the Class 2A and Class 3A championships.
High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with final scores, recaps and live score updates.
- Texas High School Baseball State Championship Predictions: UIL Will Crown 11 State Champions in Round Rock
2A DIVISION 1
New Home (29-8) vs. Iola (26-4)
2A DIVISION 2
Burton (28-4) vs. Ropesville Ropes (32-5)
3A DIVISION 1
Boyd (38-3) vs. Corpus Christi London (33-7-1)
London's Christian Olivares is signed to USC and is a key player to watch.
3A DIVISION 2
Franklin (35-2-2) vs. Paradise (37-5)
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917