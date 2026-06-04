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Texas High School Baseball 2026 State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 4

Follow the action from the first day of the UIL baseball state championships
Jack Butler|
Ropes' Kade Franklin reacts after a win over New Home in a District 4-2A baseball game Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Ropes ISD baseball field in Ropesville.
Ropes' Kade Franklin reacts after a win over New Home in a District 4-2A baseball game Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Ropes ISD baseball field in Ropesville. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Texas high school baseball state championships begin on Tuesday in Austin at Dell Diamond. Thursday features the Class 2A and Class 3A championships.

High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with final scores, recaps and live score updates.

2A DIVISION 1

New Home (29-8) vs. Iola (26-4)

2A DIVISION 2

Burton (28-4) vs. Ropesville Ropes (32-5)

3A DIVISION 1

Boyd (38-3) vs. Corpus Christi London (33-7-1)

London's Christian Olivares is signed to USC and is a key player to watch.

3A DIVISION 2

Franklin (35-2-2) vs. Paradise (37-5)

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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