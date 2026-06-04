Texas High School Baseball 2026 State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 4

The 2026 Texas high school baseball state championships begin on Tuesday in Austin at Dell Diamond. Thursday features the Class 2A and Class 3A championships.

High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with final scores, recaps and live score updates.

2A DIVISION 1

New Home (29-8) vs. Iola (26-4)

2A DIVISION 2

Burton (28-4) vs. Ropesville Ropes (32-5)

3A DIVISION 1

Boyd (38-3) vs. Corpus Christi London (33-7-1)

London's Christian Olivares is signed to USC and is a key player to watch.

3A DIVISION 2

Franklin (35-2-2) vs. Paradise (37-5)

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