Former Iowa High School Wrestling State Champion Sounds Off On Brendan Sorsby Decision

A former Iowa high school wrestling state champion has made his thoughts known on the legal decision involving NCAA quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Sorsby, who was suspended for gambling on college football games involving the Indiana Hoosiers while he played for the team, was ruled eligible to play this coming season after an injunction win against the NCAA.

Nelson Brands, who was an Iowa High School Athletic Association state wrestling champion for Iowa City West High School, was among the several student athletes from both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University who were ruled ineligible following a gambling probe .

Nelson Brands Sounds Off On Brendan Sorsby's Legal Injunction

Brands, now an assistant wrestling coach at Cal Poly, sounded off on the decision on social media Monday.

“And three $5 bets on Iowa Football got me BANNED???,” Brands posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

And three $5 bets on Iowa Football got me BANNED??? https://t.co/ZKbrgTRzEA — Nelson Brands (@nelson_brands) June 8, 2026

A judge in a district court in Lubbock County, Texas granted the injunction requested by Sorsby’s legal counsel. He cannot play in the first two games of the season for the Red Raiders, as that was the initial penalty proposed by his legal team to the NCAA.

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech after playing at Cincinnati this past fall.

Brands Was Two-Time NCAA Qualifier, Three-Time Iowa High School State Wrestling Champion

Brands was a two-time NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships qualifier for the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning All-American honors during the 2022-23 season while placing fifth overall. He returned to high school wrestling to serve as the head coach at Iowa City Regina Catholic this past season, leading the Regals to a winning dual record and several Top 5 finishes at tournaments across Iowa.

He is also the son of two-time World champion, Olympic bronze medalist and Iowa assistant wrestling coach Terry Brands, and the nephew of current Hawkeye head coach and Olympic gold medalist, Tom Brands.

During his career at Iowa City West, Brands won three state championships and was a four-time Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet champion. He is the only wrestler in league history to be named the Outstanding Wrestler of the meet four years, setting a school record for takedowns in a season.

Sorsby started his college career in 2022 at Indiana, transferring to Cincinnati in 2024. He is expected to be the starter for Texas Tech, bringing a career record of 13-18 with him and over 7,200 yards passing with 60 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing scores.