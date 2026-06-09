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Led by Son of Former Astros Pitcher, Tomball Secures 6 on Texas High School Baseball State All-Tournament Team

The top 11 players from 11 classes, from 6A to 1A, are unveiled after championship weekend in Round Rock
Cody Thorn|
Ropes' Ryland Kieth steals second base against Burton in the Class 2A Division II baseball state championship Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Kieth was named to the All-Tournament Team for Class 2A.
Ropes' Ryland Kieth steals second base against Burton in the Class 2A Division II baseball state championship Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Kieth was named to the All-Tournament Team for Class 2A. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association unveiled its All-Tournament Team following the completion of the state tournament this past weekend in Round Rock.

Class 6A Division 2 champion Tomball led the way with 6 picks, more than any other team. The Cougars won the state championship for the second time in three years on Saturday versus Houston Memorial. 

The MVP for Tomball was CJ Sampson, a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher/3B who is headed to Texas A&M. 

His dad, Chris Sampson, went 20-15 with a 4.42 ERA in five seasons with the Houston Astros from 2006 to 2010.

The other championship game MVPs were:

  • Keller’s Cole Koeninger, sr.
  • Lucas Lovejoy’s Carson Branch, jr.
  • Aledo’s Lucas Nawrocki, sr.
  • Robinson’s Caden Coe, sr.
  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove’s Hunter Rose, sr.
  • Paradise’s Colton Walker, sr.
  • Boyd’s Keelan Clary, sr.
  • Burton’s Tyler Witt, jr. 
  • New Home’s Bransen Beckham, jr. 
  • Groveton Centerville’s Kolt Larsen, sr.

According to Gossett41 High School Sports, Nawrocki is the first baseball player to win the MVP award twice.

The LSU pledge is ranked in the top 150 by Perfect Game and ESPN and at No. 151 in prospects for the upcoming draft by MLB.com.

Keller, Lucas Lovejoy, Aledo, Pleasant Grove, Paradise, Boyd, Burton and Groveton Centerville all had five picks. 

Selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association

Class 1A

Pitcher — Aiden Shank, sr., Gordon 

C — Drew Larson, fr., Groveton Centerville

1B — Kole Schmitt, sr., Fayetteville

2B — Chris Fry, so., Groveton Centerville

3B — Wyatt Clede, jr., Groveton Centerville

SS — Hardy Brown, so., Groveton Centerville

OF — Derrick Lechugg, sr., Hamlin

OF — Noah Kostiha, sr., Gordon 

OF — Jasper Clark, fr., Gordon

UTIL — Stryker Reed, sr., Gordon

Class 2A Division 1

Pitcher — Tucker Cotton, jr., New Home

C — Hunter Burrell, sr., New Home

1B — Keaton Reed, sr., Tom Bean 

2B — Tristan McCoy, sr., Frankston

3B — Cash Linder, sr., Tom Bean 

SS — Ryder Starkey, sr., New Home 

OF — Ryan Roubion, sr., Iola

OF — Colin Fowler, so., Iola

OF — Bradlee Gould, sr., Frankston

UTIL — Brody Vaughn, sr., Iola 

Class 2A Division 2

Pitcher — Caysen Schafer, so., Collinsville

C — Peyton Davidson, sr., Collinsville

1B — Eli Jaeger, jr., Burton

2B — Elijah Flores, sr., Ropesville Ropes

3B — Wesdon Harris, fr., Beckville

SS — Ryland Kieth, sr., Ropesville Ropes

OF — Rueben Rodriguez, jr., Burton 

OF — Coy Gurka, so., Burton

OF —  Jaivyth Cruz, jr., Ropesville Ropes

UTIL — Isaac Matthies, so., Burton 

Class 3A Division 1

Pitcher — Will McIntire, jr., Boyd

C — Christian Olivares, sr., Corpus Christi London 

1B — Dax Williams, so., Corpus Christi London 

2B — JJ Villegas, jr., Corpus Christi London

3B — Andrew Ramirez, jr., Iowa Park 

SS — Aiden Salinas, jr., Corpus Christi London 

OF — AJ Sarto, jr., Boyd

OF — Colton Patton, sr., Boyd

OF — Caleb Terrazas, fr., Huntington

UTIL — Major Jennings, jr., Boyd 

Class 3A Division 2

Pitcher — Dylan Stallones, jr., Franklin 

C — Carter Mara, sr., Paradise

1B — AJ Phillips, jr., Franklin 

2B — Jake Ryan, jr., Paradise

3B — Maden Taylor, sr., Paradise

SS — Tyler LeBouf, jr., Franklin

OF — Nico Chapa, fr., Jourdanton 

OF — Kellan Oliver, sr., Wall 

OF — Cash Watson, sr., Paradise 

UTIL — Walker Anderson, sr., Franklin 

Class 4A Division 1

Pitcher — Collier Carroll, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen

C — Buck Anderson, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove 

1B — Blake Quinn, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen 

2B — Christian May, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove 

3B — Aidan Flores, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen 

SS — Spencer Browning, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove 

OF — Reid Macon, sr., Canyon West Plains 

OF — Wyatt Duke, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

OF — Jace Elrod, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove 

UTIL — Ethan Foster, sr., Bullard 

Class 4A Division 2 

Pitcher — Cayden Birkes, sr., Robinson

C — Braxon Roberts, jr., Brock

1B — Evan O’Connor, sr., Brock

2B — Caiden Kelly, sr., Frisco Panther Creek

3B — Asher Strait, jr., Brock

SS — Cason Helpert, sr. Robinson 

OF — Evan Moreno, sr., Robinson 

OF — Cade Vidal, sr., Brock

OF — Sage Hall, jr., Wimberley

UTIL — Alex Abrusley, jr., Wimberley

Class 5A Division 1

Pitcher — Caden Whitworth, sr., Montgomery Lake Creek

C — Connor Whitmire, sr., Aledo 

1B — Brooks Nelson, sr., McKinney North

2B — Landon Barnes, sr., Aledo

3B — Dylan Duran, sr., Aledo

SS — Kaleb Foster, so., Montgomery Lake Creek

OF — Liam Mongold, so., Leander Rouse

OF — Kyle Poindexter, sr., Aledo

OF — Peyton Trummell, sr., Montgomery Lake Creek

UTIL — Connor Leos, sr., McKinney North

Class 5A Division 2 

Pitcher — Tyler Scarborough, sr., Lucas Lovejoy

C — Lucas Smith, jr., Lucas Lovejoy

1B — Santiago Soto, sr., Mission Sharyland

2B — Brady Sommers, jr., Lucas Lovejoy

3B — Edgar Quintanilla, jr., Mission Sharyland

SS — Santiago Balderas, sr., Mission Sharyland

OF — Reed Blakey, jr., Lucas Lovejoy

OF — Diego Chapa, jr., Mission Sharyland

OF — Carson Farr, so., Humble Kingwood Park 

UTIL — Tyler D’Angelo, sr., Argyle

Class 6A Division 1

Pitcher — Cooper Webb, sr., Austin Lake Travis

C — Trevor Sumrall, so., Keller

1B — Ethan Schlotterback, sr., Austin Lake Travis

2B — Maximus Seguar, sr., Keller

3B — Kyle Brauchle, jr., Austin Lake Travis

SS — Dylan Cheek, sr., Rockwall

OF — CJ Hansford, sr., Austin Lake Travis 

OF — Brock Burkett, sr., Keller

OF — Maddox McCrary, so., Keller

UTIL — Caleb Alexander, jr., Humble Summer Creek

Class 6A Division 2 

Pitcher — Michael Killian, jr., Flower Mound Marcus

C — Daniel Obriant, sr., Tomball

1B — Keegan Fosdick, so., Tomball 

2B — Boone McLauhglin, sr., Houston Memorial 

3B — Nolan Rush, so., Tomball 

SS — Breydon Madeley, jr., Dripping Springs 

OF — Jake Earnest, sr., Houston Memorial 

OF — Tanner Drda, sr., Houston Memorial

OF — Caleb Gafford, jr., Tomball 

UTIL — Catcher Hopkins, sr., Tomball

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Published | Modified
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

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