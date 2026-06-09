Led by Son of Former Astros Pitcher, Tomball Secures 6 on Texas High School Baseball State All-Tournament Team
The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association unveiled its All-Tournament Team following the completion of the state tournament this past weekend in Round Rock.
Class 6A Division 2 champion Tomball led the way with 6 picks, more than any other team. The Cougars won the state championship for the second time in three years on Saturday versus Houston Memorial.
- Tomball tops Houston Memorial in Texas High School Baseball Class 6A-D2 Championship: Live Score Recap
The MVP for Tomball was CJ Sampson, a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher/3B who is headed to Texas A&M.
His dad, Chris Sampson, went 20-15 with a 4.42 ERA in five seasons with the Houston Astros from 2006 to 2010.
The other championship game MVPs were:
- Keller’s Cole Koeninger, sr.
- Lucas Lovejoy’s Carson Branch, jr.
- Aledo’s Lucas Nawrocki, sr.
- Robinson’s Caden Coe, sr.
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove’s Hunter Rose, sr.
- Paradise’s Colton Walker, sr.
- Boyd’s Keelan Clary, sr.
- Burton’s Tyler Witt, jr.
- New Home’s Bransen Beckham, jr.
- Groveton Centerville’s Kolt Larsen, sr.
According to Gossett41 High School Sports, Nawrocki is the first baseball player to win the MVP award twice.
The LSU pledge is ranked in the top 150 by Perfect Game and ESPN and at No. 151 in prospects for the upcoming draft by MLB.com.
Keller, Lucas Lovejoy, Aledo, Pleasant Grove, Paradise, Boyd, Burton and Groveton Centerville all had five picks.
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Selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association
Class 1A
Pitcher — Aiden Shank, sr., Gordon
C — Drew Larson, fr., Groveton Centerville
1B — Kole Schmitt, sr., Fayetteville
2B — Chris Fry, so., Groveton Centerville
3B — Wyatt Clede, jr., Groveton Centerville
SS — Hardy Brown, so., Groveton Centerville
OF — Derrick Lechugg, sr., Hamlin
OF — Noah Kostiha, sr., Gordon
OF — Jasper Clark, fr., Gordon
UTIL — Stryker Reed, sr., Gordon
Class 2A Division 1
Pitcher — Tucker Cotton, jr., New Home
C — Hunter Burrell, sr., New Home
1B — Keaton Reed, sr., Tom Bean
2B — Tristan McCoy, sr., Frankston
3B — Cash Linder, sr., Tom Bean
SS — Ryder Starkey, sr., New Home
OF — Ryan Roubion, sr., Iola
OF — Colin Fowler, so., Iola
OF — Bradlee Gould, sr., Frankston
UTIL — Brody Vaughn, sr., Iola
Class 2A Division 2
Pitcher — Caysen Schafer, so., Collinsville
C — Peyton Davidson, sr., Collinsville
1B — Eli Jaeger, jr., Burton
2B — Elijah Flores, sr., Ropesville Ropes
3B — Wesdon Harris, fr., Beckville
SS — Ryland Kieth, sr., Ropesville Ropes
OF — Rueben Rodriguez, jr., Burton
OF — Coy Gurka, so., Burton
OF — Jaivyth Cruz, jr., Ropesville Ropes
UTIL — Isaac Matthies, so., Burton
Class 3A Division 1
Pitcher — Will McIntire, jr., Boyd
C — Christian Olivares, sr., Corpus Christi London
1B — Dax Williams, so., Corpus Christi London
2B — JJ Villegas, jr., Corpus Christi London
3B — Andrew Ramirez, jr., Iowa Park
SS — Aiden Salinas, jr., Corpus Christi London
OF — AJ Sarto, jr., Boyd
OF — Colton Patton, sr., Boyd
OF — Caleb Terrazas, fr., Huntington
UTIL — Major Jennings, jr., Boyd
Class 3A Division 2
Pitcher — Dylan Stallones, jr., Franklin
C — Carter Mara, sr., Paradise
1B — AJ Phillips, jr., Franklin
2B — Jake Ryan, jr., Paradise
3B — Maden Taylor, sr., Paradise
SS — Tyler LeBouf, jr., Franklin
OF — Nico Chapa, fr., Jourdanton
OF — Kellan Oliver, sr., Wall
OF — Cash Watson, sr., Paradise
UTIL — Walker Anderson, sr., Franklin
Class 4A Division 1
Pitcher — Collier Carroll, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen
C — Buck Anderson, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove
1B — Blake Quinn, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen
2B — Christian May, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove
3B — Aidan Flores, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen
SS — Spencer Browning, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove
OF — Reid Macon, sr., Canyon West Plains
OF — Wyatt Duke, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
OF — Jace Elrod, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove
UTIL — Ethan Foster, sr., Bullard
Class 4A Division 2
Pitcher — Cayden Birkes, sr., Robinson
C — Braxon Roberts, jr., Brock
1B — Evan O’Connor, sr., Brock
2B — Caiden Kelly, sr., Frisco Panther Creek
3B — Asher Strait, jr., Brock
SS — Cason Helpert, sr. Robinson
OF — Evan Moreno, sr., Robinson
OF — Cade Vidal, sr., Brock
OF — Sage Hall, jr., Wimberley
UTIL — Alex Abrusley, jr., Wimberley
Class 5A Division 1
Pitcher — Caden Whitworth, sr., Montgomery Lake Creek
C — Connor Whitmire, sr., Aledo
1B — Brooks Nelson, sr., McKinney North
2B — Landon Barnes, sr., Aledo
3B — Dylan Duran, sr., Aledo
SS — Kaleb Foster, so., Montgomery Lake Creek
OF — Liam Mongold, so., Leander Rouse
OF — Kyle Poindexter, sr., Aledo
OF — Peyton Trummell, sr., Montgomery Lake Creek
UTIL — Connor Leos, sr., McKinney North
Class 5A Division 2
Pitcher — Tyler Scarborough, sr., Lucas Lovejoy
C — Lucas Smith, jr., Lucas Lovejoy
1B — Santiago Soto, sr., Mission Sharyland
2B — Brady Sommers, jr., Lucas Lovejoy
3B — Edgar Quintanilla, jr., Mission Sharyland
SS — Santiago Balderas, sr., Mission Sharyland
OF — Reed Blakey, jr., Lucas Lovejoy
OF — Diego Chapa, jr., Mission Sharyland
OF — Carson Farr, so., Humble Kingwood Park
UTIL — Tyler D’Angelo, sr., Argyle
Class 6A Division 1
Pitcher — Cooper Webb, sr., Austin Lake Travis
C — Trevor Sumrall, so., Keller
1B — Ethan Schlotterback, sr., Austin Lake Travis
2B — Maximus Seguar, sr., Keller
3B — Kyle Brauchle, jr., Austin Lake Travis
SS — Dylan Cheek, sr., Rockwall
OF — CJ Hansford, sr., Austin Lake Travis
OF — Brock Burkett, sr., Keller
OF — Maddox McCrary, so., Keller
UTIL — Caleb Alexander, jr., Humble Summer Creek
Class 6A Division 2
Pitcher — Michael Killian, jr., Flower Mound Marcus
C — Daniel Obriant, sr., Tomball
1B — Keegan Fosdick, so., Tomball
2B — Boone McLauhglin, sr., Houston Memorial
3B — Nolan Rush, so., Tomball
SS — Breydon Madeley, jr., Dripping Springs
OF — Jake Earnest, sr., Houston Memorial
OF — Tanner Drda, sr., Houston Memorial
OF — Caleb Gafford, jr., Tomball
UTIL — Catcher Hopkins, sr., Tomball
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.