Denton hires former Kansas head football coach David Beaty
David Beaty is headed back to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The Garland native was hired as the head football coach at Denton High School — the first stop back in Texas high school football in 20 years — on Tuesday, Jan. 14 during a school board meeting.
He takes over a program that hasn’t had a winning record since 2016 and has struggled to keep up with Denton Guyer and Denton Ryan. The Broncos were 2-8 this year and 4-7 in 2023, making the playoffs but losing to Colleyville Heritage.
Beaty got his coaching start in the metroplex but has been in the college or pro ranks since 2006 in various capacities. He replaces Billy Miller, who stepped down after eight years at the helm.
Beaty has spent the past two years as a wide receiver coach at Florida Atlantic University under former Texas head coach Tom Herman.
Beaty had a stint as co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers in 2022.
He was on Herman’s staff at Texas in 2019 as a consultant.
Beaty was the head coach of Kansas from 2015-18 — his third tenure at the Lawrence, Kansas school. he was offensive coordinator in 2011 and assistant coach/wide receivers in 2008-09.
Before being the head coach at Kansas, he was the wide receiver coach and recruiting coordinator at Texas A&M. There, he oversaw an offense that featured Johnny Manziel and Mike Evans.
Beaty had two tenures at Rice spanning 2006, 2007 and 2010.
Denton will be Beaty’s third stop as a head coach at the high school ranks. He guided North Dallas in 2001 and then Irving MacArthur from 2002-2005. He was 33-11 and won two district titles with the Cardinals.
A graduate of Lindenwood University — where he played football at the St. Charles, Mo., school — was an assistant coach at Garland Naaman Forest and Garland from 1994-2000.
He was on staff when Garland won the Class 5A Division II 1999 state title.
Beaty graduated from Garland High School in 1989.