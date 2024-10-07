High School

DeSoto vs. Duncanville football: How to watch live stream (10/11/2024)

Watch live as nationally-ranked Texas high school football powers Duncanville and DeSoto clash in a heavyweight showdown

DeSoto won the battle of Texas high school football powers with a 49-35 victory over Duncanville when the two met in 2023.
As far as Texas high school football goes, it doesn't get much bigger than Duncanville vs. DeSoto this Friday night.

The two Lone Star State football powers are among the top-ranked teams in the state and the nation, and if Friday's game is anything like last year's 49-35 thriller, it could be a potential game-of-the-year candidate.

You can watch DeSoto vs. Duncanville football live on the NFHS Network.

How to watch Duncanville vs. DeSoto football live stream

What: A pair of nationally-ranked Texas high school football powerhouses meet in one of the biggest games of the year

When: 7:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, October 11

Where: DeSoto High School | DeSoto, Texas

How to watch the live stream online: Watch DeSoto vs. Duncanville football live on the NFHS Network

Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE

Duncanville Panthers (4-0)

The Panthers won their second consecutive UIL 6A Division 1 title last season, and they have the talent and skill to run it back for the third year in a row.

With five-star Alabama recruit Keelon Russell under center and five-star Oregon commit Dakorien Moore out wide, the Duncanville offense is averaging just under six touchdowns a game so far in 2024.

DeSoto Eagles (4-1)

Back-to-back 6A Division 2 state champion DeSoto finished 2023 undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the national rankings.

The Eagles have already experienced a setback this season in the form of a 57-51 upset loss to North Crowley (No. 2 in Texas, No. 7 nationally), but that may serve as a galvanizing loss that propels them to their third straight state title.

If DeSoto is going to make it three in a row, look for Texas A&M running back commit Deondrae Riden Jr. to lead the way. Riden missed five games last season but still tallied more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.

