DeSoto vs. Duncanville football: How to watch live stream (10/11/2024)

As far as Texas high school football goes, it doesn't get much bigger than Duncanville vs. DeSoto this Friday night.
The two Lone Star State football powers are among the top-ranked teams in the state and the nation, and if Friday's game is anything like last year's 49-35 thriller, it could be a potential game-of-the-year candidate.
You can watch DeSoto vs. Duncanville football live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Duncanville vs. DeSoto football live stream
What: A pair of nationally-ranked Texas high school football powerhouses meet in one of the biggest games of the year
When: 7:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, October 11
Where: DeSoto High School | DeSoto, Texas
Duncanville Panthers (4-0)
The Panthers won their second consecutive UIL 6A Division 1 title last season, and they have the talent and skill to run it back for the third year in a row.
With five-star Alabama recruit Keelon Russell under center and five-star Oregon commit Dakorien Moore out wide, the Duncanville offense is averaging just under six touchdowns a game so far in 2024.
DeSoto Eagles (4-1)
Back-to-back 6A Division 2 state champion DeSoto finished 2023 undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the national rankings.
The Eagles have already experienced a setback this season in the form of a 57-51 upset loss to North Crowley (No. 2 in Texas, No. 7 nationally), but that may serve as a galvanizing loss that propels them to their third straight state title.
If DeSoto is going to make it three in a row, look for Texas A&M running back commit Deondrae Riden Jr. to lead the way. Riden missed five games last season but still tallied more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.
