Top 25 Texas high school football rankings (10/6/2024)

National powers DeSoto, Duncanville enjoy bye ahead of nationally ranked Friday showdown

Dakorien Moore warms up before Duncanville's thrilling win over St. Frances Academy on Sept. 13.
Dakorien Moore warms up before Duncanville's thrilling win over St. Frances Academy on Sept. 13. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz, SBLive

Week 6 of the 2024 Texas high school football season has been minted in history as the pages turn to Week 7.

Three of the top four teams in the state — No. 1 Duncanville, No. 2 North Crowley and No. 4 DeSoto — were on bye, but parity still persisted.

Five of the top 25 ranked teams in Texas lost over the weekend. Aledo rose after a head-turning second half rally to beat No. 11 Denton Ryan and preserve a 123-game district win streak. And in the game of the week, Atascocita upended Summer Creek in a top 10 game of the week thriller on Friday night.

Duncanville and DeSoto's bye weeks came well-timed, ahead of a district showdown between two nationally ranked programs on Friday, the Texas high school football game of the regular season.

Here are the 25 best teams in Texas in order, as well as those on the bubble:

1. Duncanville (4-0)

Up next: At No. 4 DeSoto, Oct. 11 | Last week: 1 | National: 4

2. North Crowley (5-0)

Up next: Against Lake Ridge, Oct. 11 | Last week: 2 | National: 7

3. North Shore (5-0)

Up next: Against Goose Creek, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 3 | National: 8

4. DeSoto (4-1)

Up next: Against No. 1 Duncanville, Friday | Last week: 4 | National: 11

5. Atascocita (5-0)

Up next: Against Humble, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 5 | National:16

6. Austin Westlake (4-1)

7. Southlake Carroll (6-0)

Up next: At Keller, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 7 | National: Bubble

8. Lake Travis (5-0)

Up next: Against Del Valle, Friday | Last week: 9

9. Port Neches-Groves (5-0)

Up next: Against Splendora, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 10

10. Alamo Heights (6-0)

Up next: Against Victoria West, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 8

11. Summer Creek (4-1)

Up next: At King, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 8

12. Cibolo-Steele (5-1)

Up next: At Judson, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 13

13. Coppell (5-0)

Up next: Against Little Elm, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 18

14. Aledo (4-1)

Up next: At Granbury, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 15

15. Denton Ryan (4-1)

Up next: Against Richland, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 11

16. Katy (4-1)

Up next: Against Katy Taylor, Thursday | Last week: 14

17. South Oak Cliff (4-2)

Up next: Against Wilson, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 16

18. Frisco Lone Star (6-0)

Up next: Against Sherman, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 17

19. Allen (5-0)

Up next: Against Princeton, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 20

20. A&M Consolidated (5-0)

Up next: Against Lehman, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 20

21. Texarkana Texas (6-0)

Up next: At Whitehouse, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 21

22. Fulshear (6-0)

Up next: Against Foster, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: NR

23. Willis (6-0)

Up next: Against New Caney, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 23

24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (4-1)

Up next: At Fort Bend Dulles, Oct. 19 | Last week: 24

25. Highland Park (5-1)

Up next: Against Joshua, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 25

DROPPED

Stephenville (5-1)

