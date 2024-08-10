Duncanville's Keelon Russell ranked among top quarterbacks in Class of 2025 (photos)
Alabama-bound and Duncanville (Texas) senior Keelon Russell is among the top quarterbacks in Texas as well as the nation entering the 2024 high school football season.
According to 247Sports, Russell is the No. 3-ranked quarterback recruit in the Class of 2025.
Russell, who is a three-year varsity starter for the Panthers, led his team to a second consecutive Texas (UIL) 6A Division 1 championship last December at AT&T Stadium. Duncanville routed North Shore 49-33 in front of 40,673 in Arlington to finish 14-1 overall last season.
Russell completed 14-of-20 for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the state championship game. He finished the season with 35 touchdown passes and had four rushing touchdowns.
View photos of Russell in action from the past two seasons for Duncanville.