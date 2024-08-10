High School

Duncanville's Keelon Russell ranked among top quarterbacks in Class of 2025 (photos)

Alabama-bound Keelon Russell looks to guide the Panthers to a third consecutive Texas football state championship

Todd Shurtleff

Duncanville (Texas) senior Keelon Russell is ranked among the top quarterbacks in the nation.
Duncanville (Texas) senior Keelon Russell is ranked among the top quarterbacks in the nation. / Photo: Michael Horbovetz

Alabama-bound and Duncanville (Texas) senior Keelon Russell is among the top quarterbacks in Texas as well as the nation entering the 2024 high school football season.

According to 247Sports, Russell is the No. 3-ranked quarterback recruit in the Class of 2025.

Russell, who is a three-year varsity starter for the Panthers, led his team to a second consecutive Texas (UIL) 6A Division 1 championship last December at AT&T Stadium. Duncanville routed North Shore 49-33 in front of 40,673 in Arlington to finish 14-1 overall last season.

Russell completed 14-of-20 for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the state championship game. He finished the season with 35 touchdown passes and had four rushing touchdowns.

View photos of Russell in action from the past two seasons for Duncanville.

Photo
Keelon Russell (center) leads his teammates onto the field before their 2023 season opener against visiting South Oak Cliff. / Photo: Michael Horbovetz
Photo
Keelon Russell scores on a rushing touchdown against visiting Jones during the 2022 season. / Photo: Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Keelon Russell rolls out of the pocket against host DeSoto in 2023. / Photo: Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Keelon Russell throws a pass against South Oak Cliff in 2023. / Photo: Michael Horbovetz
Photo
Keelon Russell looks down field against host DeSoto in 2023. / Photo: Robbie Rakestraw
Photo
Keelon Russell looks to pass during last year's UIL Class 6A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo: Tommy Hays
Photo
Keelon Russell scores on a rushing touchdown in the UIL 6A D1 state title game. / Photo: Tommy Hays
Photo
Keelon Russell celebrates scoring a touchdown in the UIL 6A D1 state championship game last season at AT&T Stadium. / Photo: Tommy Hays
Published
Todd Shurtleff

TODD SHURTLEFF

Home/Texas