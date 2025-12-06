High School

Duncanville vs. Waxahachie: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A Division 1 quarterfinal

Get game updates of the UIL playoff between the Panthers and the Indians

Duncanville's Trenton Yancey runs away from a defender in a game against Dallas South Oak Cliff earlier this year.
/ Shane Kirkpatrick

The Duncanville Panthers (10-1) play the Waxahachie Indians (11-1) in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 quarterfinals on Saturday at Midlothian Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The winner will play North Crowley or Allen in the semifinals.

Players to Watch

Duncanville

  • Landon Barnes, Sr., DE - 4-star signed to Ole Miss
  • Kevin Ford, Sr., DE - 4-star signed to Florida
  • Trenton Yancey, Jr., WR - 4-star uncommitted
  • Zachary Turner, Sr., TE - 3-star signed to SMU

Waxahachie

  • JayQuan Snell, Jr., DB - 4-star committed to Texas A&M
  • Kohen Brown, Sr., WR - 3-star signed to Texas
  • Sedrick Mash, Jr., DE - 3-star uncommitted
  • Jerry Meyer III, Jr., QB - 3-star committed to TCU



Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

